VLU vs JCC Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for VELS University vs Jayachitra Club, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 8

VELS University will cross swords with Jayachitra Club in the eighth clash of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai on Tuesday.

VELS University bagged a dominating 54-31 win over Alathankarai Club to start their campaign in pole position in the points table. S Shakthivel was the star player for the University, amassing 11 points, including nine raid points and two bonus points. They would be aiming to continue their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Jayachitra Club suffered a 37-28 loss to NA Academy in their season opener. Despite their poor performance, K Annadurai (9) and R Moorthi (5) stood tall for their side with excellent performance. They would be hoping to reverse the team’s fortunes in their second game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Match Details

Match: VELS University vs Jayachitra Club, Match 8, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024

Date & Time: May 7, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Squads to choose from

VELS University

Pasupathi Shakthivel, Ajith Kumar, Sathish Kannan Suryan, R Shakthivel, Sarathiamarnath, Thirukumaran, Vasanth Murugan, M Hariharan, S Santhosh Srinivasan, Abinand Subhash, S Surya, A Arun Kumar, Ajay Muthaiya, B Sanjeev Dharan, Bharath Kumar, C Kamlesh Kumar, D Jegan, Sakthivel R, Thirupugal Anbu, and V Arul Nandha Babu.

Jayachitra Club

Ajainandha Krishnakumar, Balamurugan Manikadan, Ajay Subramniyan, Balaji Chinnakaruppan, Bhuvneswera, Balakrishnan Ariyan, Ciddharthan Selvaraj, George Vivin Jesu, Harish Pramburajan, Kangalingasamy, Kaneeshwaran, Krishna Kanth, M Sudhakar, Masanamuthu, Ramakrishan Moorthy, Ramkumar Mayandi, Sanjay Babu, Sivasuriya Rajendra, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.

Probable Playing 7s

VELS University

S Pasupathi Shakthivel, Ajith Kumar M, Sathish Kannan Suryan, R Shakthivel, S Subramaniyan, S Santosh Srinivasan, and T Murugan.

Jayachitra Club

K Annadurai, R Moorthi Thodi Raj, George Vivin, Balaji Chinnakaruppan, Balamurugan Manikandan, Krishna Kanth, and Ajay Subramaniyan.

VLU vs JCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: George Vivin, B Manikandan, R Raja, Ajith Kumar M, S Pasupathi Shakthivel, S Subramaniyan, and Sathish Kannan Suryan.

Captain: Ajith Kumar M | Vice-captain: S Pasupathi Shakthivel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Vivin, K Rajaraman, R Raja, Ajith Kumar M, K Annadurai, S Subramaniyan, and T Murugan.

Captain: R Raja | Vice-captain: S Subramaniyan