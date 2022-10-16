"What else can I do if seniors do not perform well?"- Telugu Titans assistant coach Manjeet Chhillar slams Vishal Bhardwaj and co. for their poor showing against Dabang Delhi KC 

Telugu Titans assistant coach Manjeet Chhillar was disappointed with the performance of his team's senior players. He slammed the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj and Vijay Kumar after the Titans suffered a 26-46 defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday (October 15).

Ahead of PKL 2022, many fans felt that the Telugu Titans are the favorites to win the tournament due to the presence of star players in the squad. However, the Titans have managed only one win in their first four matches so far.

The Titans battled Delhi last night in Bengaluru and trailed by 24-10 at half-time. Disappointed with the team's showing, assistant coach Manjeet Chhillar substituted Surjeet Singh, Bhardwaj, Monu Goyat and Vijay in the second half.

When asked to explain why he made such a big decision during the game, Manjeet said at the post-match press conference:

"What else can I do if the seniors do not perform well? In their last match, they played well as a unit, but in this game, if you see Vishal Bhardwaj and Vijay Kumar scored zero points. So what else can I do? I gave a chance to the young kids.

"Let's see. There are more matches remaining. If the youngsters perform well, they will get the chances. Whoever performs better will play"

3 defenders of Telugu Titans could not open their account against Dabang Delhi KC

Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vijay Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj were the four defenders in the Telugu Titans' starting seven for the PKL 2022 match against Dabang Delhi KC. Out of them, Surjeet managed to score two points, while the other three failed to secure even a single successful tackle.

The Titans will play their next match against Puneri Paltan on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see which defenders remain in the squad for that game.

