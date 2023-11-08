"When I play in front of the home crowd, I feel a surge of energy" - Gujarat Giants' Rohit Gulia is determined to give his best in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Star raider Rohit Gulia said he is all set to give his best in the Pro Kabaddi League season as Gujarat Giants look to end their trophy drought.

The raider will have to play a key role if the Ahmedabad-based franchise wants to get their hands on the coveted PKL trophy.

Gujarat Giants will kickstart the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League against Telugu Titans in the season opener.

They will be playing in front of their home crowd with the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the first leg of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Gulia opened up about the team's preparation ahead of the new season. He spoke about how the players are putting up their best efforts ahead of the new season. Gulia said as per a release,

"In light of our previous Pro Kabaddi League results, we are giving it all into our preparations this year. Coach Ram Mehar Singh is also assisting the squad in communicating our roles better."

"We are enthusiastic about turning the tables this time around" - Rohit Gulia

The raider also spoke about the previous seasons and how the team has only improved over time. He said the team is enthusiastic about the upcoming season. Rohit Gulia added,

"Given our performance trajectory has only risen in the previous seasons, we are enthusiastic about turning the tables this time around as we have a great combination of young and experienced played in our roster."

The Gujarat Giants' raider also spoke about performing in front of the home crowd. He said he gets inspired when fans come to support the team. Rohit Gulia said,

"It is always an inspiration when fans come to support the Adani Gujarat Giants in big numbers. When I play in front of the home crowd, I feel a surge of energy to perform for my team."

Gujarat Giants will be looking to get their hands on the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for the first time in their history. They came close to winning the trophy twice, reaching the final in the 5th and 6th editions.

Gujarat Giants have signed a few big names in auctions including Rohit Gulia, Fazel Atrachali, and Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will now attempt to put their best foot forward in their quest for the title.