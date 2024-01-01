Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 14

Mumbai Khiladis strengthened their grip over the fifth position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table after a one-point win against the Rajasthan Warriors in Match 14. The two winless teams of the competition clashed last night (December 31) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

In a close encounter, the Khiladis edged the Warriors 31-30. This victory has helped the Mumbai-based franchise take their tally to five points from five matches. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Warriors continue to languish in the last position with a solitary point to their name.

Before the match between Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis, fans witnessed a game between Telugu Yoddhas and home team Odisha Juggernauts last night in Cuttack. It was a nail-biting thriller as well, where the home side suffered a 28-29 defeat.

Courtesy of the win against Odisha Juggernauts, the Telugu Yoddhas now have the same number of points as Odisha. The Juggernauts are third because of their superior score difference. The Yoddhas have nine points and a score difference of -10, whereas Odisha have nine points and a score difference of +5.

Telugu Yoddhas can overtake Odisha Juggernauts in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table tonight

Telugu Yoddhas will have an opportunity to attain the third position in the standings today (January 1) when they take on the Rajasthan Warriors. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium from 8:30 pm IST onwards.

Prior to the battle between the Telugu Yoddhas and the Rajasthan Warriors, tabletoppers Gujarat Giants will be in action against the second-placed Chennai Quick Guns. The winner of that game will end the night as the number one team in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in tonight's Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 standings. The live action will start at 7:30 PM IST.