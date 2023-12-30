Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants, Match 12

Gujarat Giants strengthened their grip on the number one position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table with a 34-29 win over the Odisha Juggernauts on Saturdaay. Playing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, the Giants beat the hosts, much to the disappointment of the fans in attendance.

With a win, the Odisha Juggernauts would have taken the number one position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. Patta Narsayya and Shubham Thorat's brilliance, though, helped the Gujarat-based franchise beat the defending champions by five points to stay top.

This victory helped the Giants take their tally to 12 points from four games. The Giants are yet to lose in the competition this season. Meanwhile, the Juggernauts suffered their first loss of the season and have eight points after four games.

Chennai Quick Guns move to second spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table

Chennai Quick Guns have moved up from third to second in the standings, thanks to their 36-31 win against the Mumbai Khiladis in the first game of the evening. The Quick Guns have 11 points from four games, having registered three wins and a tie.

Mumbai Khiladis suffered their fourth loss on the trot. The Khiladis have two points, with their score difference being -14. Rajasthan Warriors are the only team below them, with zero points from four games.

Fans will witness a game between Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors on Sunday. Both teams will be keen to record their first win of the season.

The Warriors will move up to the fifth spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table if they win the contest, while the Mumbai Khiladis will inch closer to the top-4 with the win.

Home team Odisha Juggernauts will also be in action on Sunday. The Juggernauts will take on the Telugu Yoddhas in the first game of the evening.