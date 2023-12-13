Ultimate Kho Kho announces Season 2 schedule, defending champions Odisha Juggernauts take on Rajasthan Warriors in opener

Hosts and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the opening game of the Ultimate Kho Kho season 2, which starts on December 24. All 34 matches, including the knockouts, will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Telugu Yoddhas, who finished as the runners-up last season, will play their first match against Mumbai Khiladis in the second match of Day 1. Both teams will clash twice during the 30-match league stage.

Chennai Quick Guns and Gujarat Giants are the other two teams to feature in the six-team tournament. Gujarat will start its campaign against Rajasthan Warriors on December 25 and later on the same day, Chennai will lock horns with the Telugu Yoddhas.

The tournament format includes a double round-robin fixture, where each team will play a maximum of 10 matches. The top four teams with the most points will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for January 11.

Ultimate Kho Kho season 2 schedule

There will also be a third-place finish match between the losers of the two semi-final games ahead of the final on January 13. Sony Sports Network will telecast the complete coverage of the league on its various channels along with digital streaming on the SonyLiv application.

"We're thrilled to kick off Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho, building on the incredible momentum of the inaugural season. With high-octane matches, exciting new talent, and a growing fanbase, we're committed to making this season even bigger and better," stated Vishal Sharma, who is the League Director and COO of Ultimate Kho Kho.

"This league is more than just a competition; it's a platform to showcase the power and agility of Kho Kho, inspire the next generation of athletes, and contribute to the development of a vibrant sports ecosystem in India," Sharma added.

What is Ultimate Kho Kho and who runs the league in India?

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, the Ultimate Kho Kho was launched as India's first professional franchise league for the indigenous sport.

The inaugural edition was held in August last year at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. The league received a massive boost with Series A PE funding from UK-based BNP Group last month, which also became the first sports league in the country to obtain a private equity investment.

What's new in Ultimate Kho Kho season 2?

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will see the format of semi-finals come into place unlike the Eliminator match (third vs fourth place teams) followed by the two qualifier rounds to decide the two finalists.