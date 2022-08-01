CWG 2022: India Women's Fours Lawn Bowls result: India beat New Zealand 16-13, enter final to assure first-ever medal

The Indian Women's Fours Lawn Bowls team have confirmed a medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). They beat New Zealand 16-13 in a pulsating semi-final in Birmingham on Monday, August 1.

India will meet South Africa in the final. A CWG 2022 medal would be India's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian team, comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip), made three stellar comebacks over the course of a thrilling semi-final.

New Zealand started well to establish a 5-0 lead after two ends and left India to play catch up. At the end of the fourth round, the New Zealand team of Selina Goddard, Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith looked all at ease. India, meanwhile, were staring down the barrel, trailing 1-6.

Indian Lawn Bowls team stage incredible comeback to reach final at CWG 2022

The Indian team slowly grew into the game and restored parity in the eighth end. By the time the end was over, they nudged ahead with a 7-6 lead. India were in no mood to relent and slowly grew into the match.

At the end of the 10th end, the Indian team enjoyed a three-point cushion at 10-7. However, New Zealand soon drew level, playing with surgical precision.

The next few throws and ends were all about both teams taking the lead briefly and then surrendering it. A final throw from Rupa Rani gave India four points and helped them win 16-13 to cement their place in the final.

When and where to watch India vs South Africa Lawn Bowls final?

The India vs South Africa Lawn Bowls final will be played on August 2 at 4:15 pm (IST).

The match will be live on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) who have acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India.

All matches will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

