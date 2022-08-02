What is Lawn Bowls in Commonwealth Games 2022? - India set for historic medal in event not known to many

The Indian Women's Fours Lawn Bowls team will win a historic Commonwealth Games medal on Tuesday, August 2. Playing in their maiden final, the Indian team, comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip), will meet South Africa in the final.

The India vs South Africa lawn bowls final will be played on August 2 at 4:15 pm (IST).

The match will be live on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) who have acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India.

Read: CWG 2022: The connection between MS Dhoni and the Indian women's Lawn Bowls team

Basic rules of Lawn Bowls

The game is all about rolling the bowl towards the target, called ’The Jack', and the team/players with the most points win the game. The sport has four formats - singles, pairs, triples, and fours.

SAI Media @Media_SAI Creates History at



India's



India 16- 13 New Zealand (SF)



They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug

#Cheer4India Creates History at @birminghamcg22 India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGames India16- 13New Zealand (SF)They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug 🇮🇳 Creates History at @birminghamcg22 🔥India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGamesIndia 🇮🇳 16- 13 🇳🇿 New Zealand (SF)They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug#Cheer4India https://t.co/tu64FSoi8R

The game starts with one team rolling ‘The Jack’ from one end towards the other. The Jack must travel at least 23 meters for the game to start. The point where The Jack settles will form the target for the players from that end.

Follow LIVE updates and commentary from Lawn Bowls finals through this link!

The teams then take turns rolling their bowls towards the target. A team gets four attempts in the singles format. In a multi-player format, a team gets two throws per player.

Points in Lawn Bowls

The scores are calculated when the total number of allocated throws is completed. This marks the completion of that particular end, or round, as the game moves on to the next end.

The team that manages to place their bowls closer to the target wins. The match will be completed after teams play from all 18 ends. The teams can also pre-decide on the number ends or the number of points that will constitute a completed match.

The sport has been one of the most interesting and regular at the Commonwealth Games since its inception. Scotland and England are the most successful nations at CWG, winning 20 gold medals each.

Also read: CWG 2022: "My bout decision has left me in shock" - Sanjeet expresses displeasure after bowing out of Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far