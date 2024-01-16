Beauty enthusiasts often seek long-lasting, even-looking makeup, and using sweat-proof makeup primers is the primary key to the same. Using sweat-proof makeup primers allows one to achieve an oil-free look that doesn’t look dull in humid or hot, sweat-inducing weather.

If other makeup products are applied on a mattified base with a sweat-proof makeup primer, the longevity of the makeup will increase and chances of sweat ruining the makeup will decrease. Sweat-proof makeup primers smoothen the skin, blur the look of pores, and decrease the production of excess sebum for an elongated period.

Additionally, using a primer before the application of other makeup products brightens and refines the skin texture.

With multiple formulations in the market, it might become time-consuming for beauty enthusiasts to navigate which primers are sweat-proof and which one’s aren’t.

Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer, Secure the Sweat Primer, and more: 10 best sweat-proof makeup primers for beauty enthusiasts

1) Revlon Photoready Prime Plus Makeup+ Skincare Primer ($16.09)

Revlon calls this the new generation of primer which creates a smooth makeup canvas, improving the skin’s appearance with prolonged use. The Photoready Prime Plus Makeup+ Skincare Primer combines the benefits of a sweat-proof makeup primer along with skincare.

This primer instantly adapts to the skin’s requirements, creating a flawless base for makeup.

2) Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer ($15.49)

The Thank Me Later Face Primer by Elizabeth Mott makes the makeup look like there is a real-life filter on the face. It is a lightweight, smooth, and cruelty-free primer that minimizes the appearance of fine lines and pores.

Moreover, it is a silky formulation that gives the face and matte finish and prevents the shine that sweat entails.

3) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer ($36)

The Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer features a touch-me-now texture that mattifies the skin with a universal invisipink formula that offers a filter-like blurring effect.

The oil-free primer smoothens the skin for makeup application, evens out the skin tone, and instantly absorbs shine without looking chalky or dry.

Moreover, the primer stays throughout the day with a light and comfortable feel.

4) Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide ($38)

Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide, Blue agave extract, and aloe water, the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer offers the benefits of gripping makeup products without fading or caking, enhanced hydration to smoothen uneven texture and moisture-locking properties.

This sweat-proof makeup primer doesn’t entail a heavy feel or patchiness and has a silicone-free formula that makes makeup last all day.

5) ONE/SIZE Secure the Sweat Primer ($34)

The One/Size Secure Sweat Primer is a waterproof, sweat-proof, and oil-proof primer that locks in makeup and helps beauty enthusiasts maintain a matte finish by controlling oil and shine produced by sweat for up to twelve hours.

This primer features an aluminium-free formula infused with botanical alternatives, 5% bamboo marrow powder blend, horsetail, sage, and squalene. The One/Size primer is non-comedogenic and dermatologist tested.

6) Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More® pore refiner primer ($25)

This Dr. Brandt primer keeps the skin shine-free with pore-refining ingredients like salicylic acid to smoothen the skin’s surface, Red clover flower extract that shrinks the look of pores by targeting pore enlarging skin conditions, and oil-absorbing spheres that mattify the skin and minimize wrinkles and expression lines.

The No More Pore refiner primer is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested.

7) Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Perfecting ($47)

This Laura Mercier primer is a skin-smoothing primer that soothes and smoothens the skin for easy and long-lasting makeup application. The primer is infused with Green Tea extract and Vitamin C to protect the skin from signs of ageing, keeping the skin looking youthful.

Additionally, the primer keeps the makeup in place while offering the benefits of skincare.

8) Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer ($75)

The Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer is a state-of-the-art formulation that extends and elevates the performance of the foundation for a sculpted complexion. This mineral primer features a cream formula infused with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

Additionally, the primer has an airy texture that diminishes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores.

9) Maybelline BABY SKIN INSTANT PORE ERASER ($7.99)

Maybelline’s Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser leaves the skin feeling baby smooth with a matte finish. The primer offers all-day moisturisation, is fragrance-free, and is non-comedogenic.

It has a lightweight texture with a breathable pore-blurring ability and has reviews claiming that it is like a magic potion for the skin.

10) Tatcha THE SILK CANVAS Filter Finish Protective Primer ($54)

The filter finish protective primer by Tatcha is a makeup-perfecting primer for the eyes, lips, and face. It blurs the look of pores, fine lines, and imperfections, primes the skin with a soft focus finish, and protects the skin barrier from makeup products that can clog the pores.

It reduces the appearance of dullness and wrinkles and enhances the skin tone for a healthy look. It also features anti-ageing Hadasei-3 which is a trio of Japanese superfoods that restore youthful skin.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Is it necessary to prime the skin before makeup application?

While it is not a compulsion, it is recommended that using a primer be followed after moisturization to ensure makeup sticks to the face for a longer period and that one doesn't require too much product to blur the look of pores.

2) What should one look for in a sweat-proof makeup primer?

People with dry skin must opt for water-based primers and those with oily skin will enjoy using silicone-based primers. Additionally, one can look for ingredients like lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C and E.

3) Do sweat-proof makeup primers work on all skin types?

Yes. Sweat-proof makeup primers work on all skin types and there is a wide range of primers formulated according to oily, dry, sensitive, and normal skin types.