11 best CeraVe products of 2023 to complete your skincare routine

CeraVe products are among the best skincare products available in the US, and their fame is steadily growing in the international market as well for their efficacy. Established in 2005, the American skincare brand's formulation is based on the integration of skin-identical ceramides with MultiVesicular Emulsion Technology (MVE).

The brand offers a unique blend of essential ceramides, making it suitable for various skin types and concerns, including sensitive, oily, acne-prone, and dry skin. Dermatologists also trust this brand when it comes to good quality skincare. Here is the list of some of the top CeraVe products from 2023.

Some of the top CeraVe products include cleaners, moisturizers, and sunscreen

1) CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

CeraVe cleanser is best for all the dry skin and sensitive skin people out there. This Hydrating Facial Cleanser includes hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides. It cleanses without disrupting the skin’s natural protective barrier or stripping the skin of its natural moisture. This product is available for $19.99.

2) CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Wash

To fight stubborn acne, Acne Foaming Cream Wash is the perfect option. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and benzoyl peroxide—three of the most effective chemicals for treating acne—are included in this CeraVe product. These elements reduce acne gently and efficiently without compromising the skin barrier. It is available for $19.99.

3) CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

This is another CeraVe product that is efficient for normal to oily skin people. Containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, the cleanser would be perfect for daily efficient cleansing of all that dirt away. It helps to maintain the skin’s protective barrier, lock in moisture, and calm the skin. This cleanser is available for $19.99.

4) CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water

To remove waterproof makeup and sunscreen, a cleanser alone is insufficient. CeraVe offers their Hydrating Micellar Water to address this issue. It is one of the most gentle CeraVe products to wash away all the eye makeup, excess oil, and dirt. Formulated with ceramide and niacinamide, the Hydrating Micellar Water is available for $14.99.

5) CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Whether it is acne-prone skin, dry skin, oily skin, or sensitive skin, every type of skin needs hydration and for that hyaluronic acid would be the hero ingredient. CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains vitamin B5 and three essential ceramides that help to restore skin's moisture and hydration. This CeraVe product is available for $25.99.

6) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is one of the best face creams for dry and eczema-prone skin. Dermatologists trust this moisturizing cream when it comes to treating dry, scaly, rough, or flaky skin. It has ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. It is formulated with MVE Delivery Technology for long-lasting hydration. The price of this CeraVe product is $19.99.

7) CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel

CeraVe also has introduced a lightweight moisturizer which would be a perfect option for oily and acne-prone skin. It also fits well under sunscreen and makeup. It is saturated with three essential ceramides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and MVE Technology. This water-based CeraVe product is available for $20.99.

8) CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is an ophthalmologist-tested featuring a non-greasy, fast-absorbing, fragrance-free formula that minimizes the appearance of dark circles and eye puffiness. It has ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and a Marine & Botanical Complex. The price of this CeraVe product is $19.99.

9) CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

When it comes to glowy and ageless skin, it is mandatory to include retinol in the skincare routine. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum would be a perfect choice of retinol for beginners as it is mild on the skin and strong on acne and aging signs. It has a very lightweight and fast-absorbing texture perfect for any skin type. The price of this CeraVe product is $21.99

10) CeraVe Healing Ointment

CeraVe Healing Ointment is a multipurpose balm for all your winter and dry skin needs. It is formulated with petrolatum, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides that provide extra hydration and help to restore the skin’s barrier. This healing ointment recovers from cracking, chafing, and extreme dryness. This product is available for $20.87.

11) CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen Sheer Tint

CeraVe offers a variety of sunscreen options, but the Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen Sheer Tint is the best option for those seeking protection and a radiant appearance. It is a broad-spectrum SPF 30 that 100% protects from UVA and UVB with 100% mineral sun filters (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide). The price of this sunscreen is $16.99.

All of these abovementioned CeraVe products are available to purchase via retailers like ULTA Beauty, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger, and other similar networks.