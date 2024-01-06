13 best Korean cleansers for acne and blemishes

Korean cleansers have gained popularity recently due to their effectiveness and natural ingredients. For every skin concern, top-quality cleansers are available from some of the top Korean skincare brands like ISNtree, COSRX, Innisfree, and many others.

One of the main skin issues faced by teenagers and adults is acne and the blemishes caused by it. Acne can be caused by various factors such as excess oil production, hormones, stress, and many others. A wide range of cleansers are available to manage any type of stubborn acne and blemishes efficiently. Here is a list of some of the best Korean cleansers for such concerns.

1) COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

It is a gel-based Korean cleanser that gently handles acne and blemishes. It is suitable for oily, combination, and normal skin. Tea tree leaf oil and evening primrose flower extract are the key ingredients. Its price tag is $11.

Pros Cons Deeply cleanse Not for sensitive skin Vegan Contains BHA

2) Isntree Green Tea Fresh Cleanser

Another gel-based Korean cleanser that deeply clears acne-causing germs and gives a refreshing feeling. With consistent usage, it fades existing acne and blemishes. The product contains Green Tea extract from Jeju Island and Green Tea powder from Boseong. It is available for $17.35.

Pros Cons Has Hyaluronic acid Heavily textured Control excess sebum production Contains pure Green Tea

3) Innisfree Bija Trouble Foam Cleanser

The foam cleanser contains Salicylic Acid, Bija Seed Oil, and Rose Crystal to remove acne and blemishes. This Korean cleanser is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. Its price tag is $12.

Pros Cons Remove dead skin cells Not for dry skin Soft texture Maintain pH level

4) Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser

This Korean cleanser has a 3-in-1 formula that acts as a makeup eraser, cleanser, and deep clarifying mask. It contains blueberry extract, hyaluronic acid, and gentle AHAs. The facial cleanser for acne and blemishes is available for $34.

Pros Cons Gently exfoliates Suitable for all skin types __ Lightweight

5) Care: Nel Egg White Pore Cleaning Cleansing Foam

It is a foamy Korean cleanser with micro-bubbles to control excess sebum production and gently manage acne. Its main components are Egg white and Vitamin C. This skincare product is available for $12.9.

Pros Cons Reduce blackheads Not for sensitive skin Brighten skin tone Remove dead skin cells

6) ETUDE SoonJung pH 6.5 Whip Cleanser

It is a very gentle facial cleanser for acne and blemishes. The pH-balanced cleanser contains non-comedogenic ingredients that gently yet deeply remove all dirt from the skin without compromising the skin barrier. Its price tag is $21.

Pros Cons Hypoallergenic Hydrating __ Suitable for all skin types

7) Ca Va Bien Face Powder Cleansing Powder

Ca Va Bien Face Powder Cleansing Powder (Image via Ca Va Bien)

This facial cleanser is perfect for removing makeup, dirt, and any gunk from the skin. Its key elements are Vitamin C, Glucose, and Fructose. It clears acne by maintaining all the healthy enzymes of the skin. It is available for $35.

Pros Cons Maintain pH balance Slight expensive Gentle formula Suits all skin type

8) Lookatme Bubble Purifying Foaming Cleanser – Aloe Vera

It is a pore-clearing foaming cleanser that soothes skin irritation, helps fight acne, hydrates the skin, and washes away skin impurities. It contains Lavender, Peppermint, and Tea trees. It is available for $13.59.

Pros Cons Non-comedogenic Sulfate-free __ Suits all skin types

9) SOME BY MI Miracle Acne Clear Foam

It is a dermatologist-tested facial cleanser that contains natural AHA, BHA, and PHA to fight acne and blemishes efficiently. It deeply removes any skin impurities and controls excess sebum production. It is available for $13.8.

Pros Cons Vegan Not for sensitive skin Gently exfoliates Control sebum production

10) Accoje Vital In Jeju Purifying & Peeling Cleansing Foam

Enriched with Red beet and Cactus fruit, this Korean cleanser is the best option for combination, oily, and acne-prone skin. It is a dermatologist-tested cleanser that nicely controls oil production and acne-causing germs. Its price tag is $17.99.

Pros Cons Control oil production Might not work for dry skin Contains Aloe-vera Protects from UV rays

11) VT Cica Mild Foam Cleanser

This Korean cleanser is formulated with lavender, freesia, chamomile, bergamot, peppermint, and rosemary, which reduces acne and premature aging signs. It gently removes dirt and maintains a healthy skin barrier. It is available for $18.

Pros Cons Smooth texture Control sebum __ Vegan

12) Saranghae Nourishing And Moisturizing Oil+ Foam Cleanser

It is a unique acne and blemish control cleanser with a 2-in-1 formula, working as an oil-based cleanser as well as a normal foaming cleaner. The cleanser is formulated with Green tea extract, Olive fruit oil, Coconut oil, Sunflower oil, and White truffle extract. Its price tag is $22.8.

Pros Cons Deeply removes dirt Not for sensitive skin Efficiently removes waterproof makeup Vegan

13) Oseque Silky Bright Enzyme Powder Facial Wash

This powder facial cleanser has a deep-cleansing, extra-gentle formula that exfoliates and reduces acne and blemishes. It contains papaya, pineapple, amino acid complex, ginseng, and green tea. The product is available for $16.63.

Pros Cons Hypoallergenic Has sulfate Reduce inflammation Promotes healthy skin barrier

Those suffering from acne and blemishes should try these Korean cleansers. All of the mentioned products are currently available via Amazon, Beauty Barn, and their official brands' websites.