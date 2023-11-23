Sunscreens for tattoos are essential to protect the body art from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. However, exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can lead to the fading, discoloration, and deterioration of tattoo ink and the surrounding skin. To safeguard the investment in body art, it is essential to incorporate sunscreens for tattoos into the daily skincare routine.

UV rays can break down the pigments in tattoo ink, leading to fading and discoloration over time. Sunscreen forms a protective barrier, shielding tattoos from these harmful effects. Sun exposure can cause premature aging, wrinkles, and skin damage. Applying sunscreen to tattoos helps maintain the integrity of the skin surrounding the ink, ensuring a vibrant and youthful appearance.

Key ingredients in sunscreens for tattoos include physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which form protective barriers against both UVA and UVB rays. Chemical filters like avobenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, and oxybenzone absorb and stabilize the sunscreen formula, providing comprehensive protection.

Octinoxate in sunscreens for tattoos enhances UVB protection. The antioxidant vitamin E shields the skin from free radicals induced by UV exposure, promoting overall skin health. Some formulations also incorporate natural extracts such as aloe vera and green tea for additional nourishment and soothing effects on tattooed skin.

Here are the 13 best sunscreens for tattoos, specifically designed to shield the tattoos and keep them looking sharp.

1) Mad Rabbit Defend Tattoo Sunscreen

Mad Rabbit Defend Tattoo Sunscreen is a specialized formulation designed to protect tattoos from UV damage. With a blend of physical and chemical sunscreens, it creates a barrier against UVA and UVB rays, preserving the vibrancy and longevity of the ink while nourishing the skin with added moisturizing agents.

Mad Rabbit Defend Tattoo Sunscreen is priced at $26.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) Devoted Creations Tattoo Fade Protection Stick with SPF 50+

Devoted Creations Tattoo Fade Protection Stick with SPF 50+ (Image via Amazon)

Devoted Creations Tattoo Fade Protection Stick with SPF 50+ stands out as the best sunscreen for tattoos due to its targeted formulation. This convenient stick not only provides high SPF protection against UVA/UVB rays but also includes ingredients specifically designed to prevent tattoo fading, ensuring vibrant and long-lasting body art. Its easy-to-use application makes it a practical choice for on-the-go tattoo care.

Devoted Creations Tattoo Fade Protection Stick with SPF 50+ is priced at $11.98 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.

3) Balm Tattoo Vegan Sunblock 70+

Balm Tattoo Vegan Sunblock 70+ is a high-protection sunscreen specifically designed for tattooed skin. With a vegan formula, it combines broad-spectrum SPF 70+ coverage with soothing ingredients, ensuring optimal defense against UVA and UVB rays while maintaining the vibrancy and health of tattoos.

Balm Tattoo Vegan Sunblock 70+ is available for $18.15 on the brand’s official website.

4) TATTOO CARE Sunscreen

TATTOO CARE Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

TATTOO CARE Sunscreen is a top recommendation for tattoo enthusiasts, providing broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with 30+ SPF. With a specially crafted formula, it deeply moisturizes, nourishes, and prevents tattoo colors from fading or cracking. Featuring natural ingredients like calendula, jojoba, and vitamin E, this dermatologically tested sunscreen ensures vibrant and healthy tattoos for all skin types.

TATTOO CARE Sunscreen is available for ‎‎$12.79 on Amazon.

5) CannaSmack Ink Guard SPF 30 Tattoo Sunscreen & Ink Fade Shield Stick

CannaSmack Ink Guard SPF 30 Tattoo Sunscreen & Ink Fade Shield Stick (Image via Amazon)

CannaSmack Ink Guard SPF 30 is a dedicated tattoo sunscreen and fade shield stick designed to protect and preserve your ink. With broad-spectrum SPF 30, it forms a protective barrier against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun-induced fading while providing convenient and targeted application in a portable stick form.

CannaSmack Ink Guard SPF 30 is available for $9.99 on Amazon and Walmart’s online store.

6) INK-EEZE Tattoo Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

INK-EEZE Tattoo Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is renowned for its convenience and effectiveness. The stick format ensures easy application, and with a high SPF of 50, it provides robust protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing tattoo fading and promoting long-lasting vibrancy. The water-resistant formula adds durability, making it an ideal choice for those with an active lifestyle.

INK-EEZE Tattoo Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 retails for $25 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.

7) Coral Safe SPF 50 Tattoo Aftercare Balm

Coral Safe SPF 50 Tattoo Aftercare Balm stands out as one of the best sunscreens for tattoos due to its high SPF protection, ensuring robust defense against UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, its aftercare balm formula includes nourishing ingredients, promoting optimal healing and preserving the vibrancy of tattoos.

Coral Safe SPF 50 Tattoo Aftercare Balm is priced at $12 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.

8) TattooMed Sun Protection SPF50

TattooMed Sun Protection SPF50 is considered among the best sunscreens for tattoos due to its high SPF rating, providing robust defense against UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it offers a protective barrier, preventing tattoo fading and supporting overall skin health, making it an ideal choice for preserving vibrant and long-lasting body art.

TattooMed Sun Protection SPF50 retails for $35 on Amazon.

9) Defend Tattoo Sunscreen

Defend Tattoo Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

Defend Tattoo Sunscreen stands out as one of the best sunscreens for tattoos due to its powerful combination of physical and chemical blockers, including zinc oxide and octocrylene, ensuring broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, enriched with antioxidants and skin-soothing ingredients, it not only safeguards tattoo vibrancy but also promotes overall skin health, making it an ideal choice for tattoo enthusiasts.

Defend Tattoo Sunscreen is priced at $6.99 on Amazon.

10) H2Ocean Surfers Choice Tattoo Sunscreen SPF 50 UVA/UVB Sunscreen

H2Ocean Surfers Choice Tattoo Sunscreen SPF 50 is one of the best sunscreens for tattoos with its high SPF, offering robust protection against UVA and UVB rays, crucial for preventing tattoo fading and maintaining vibrant ink. Enriched with sea minerals and vitamin B5, it not only shields tattoos effectively but also promotes skin healing, making it an ideal choice for tattoo care.

H2Ocean Surfers Choice Tattoo Sunscreen SPF 50 retails for $19 on Amazon.

11) Australian Gold SPF 50 Tattoo Stick

Australian Gold SPF 50 Tattoo Stick is a top choice for sunscreens for tattoo protection due to its high SPF, providing robust defense against UVA and UVB rays. Its convenient stick form allows precise application, ensuring thorough coverage and the preservation of tattoo vibrancy.

Australian Gold SPF 50 Tattoo Stick is priced at $19.99 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.

12) Melao Organic Moisturizing Tattoo Protection UV SPF 50+

Melao Organic Moisturizing Tattoo Protection UV SPF 50+ (Image via Amazon)

Melao Organic Moisturizing Tattoo Protection UV SPF 50+ is one of the best sunscreens for tattoos with its organic formula, providing a high SPF of 50+ for robust UVA and UVB protection. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, it safeguards tattoo vibrancy and nourishes the skin, ensuring optimal care for your body art.

Melao Organic Moisturizing Tattoo Protection UV SPF 50+ is available for $11.99 on Amazon.

13) Tattoo Defender - SUNNY SIDE

Tattoo Defender - SUNNY SIDE stands out among the best sunscreens for tattoos with its dual-action protection, combining physical blockers like zinc oxide for surface defense and potent antioxidants to nourish and preserve tattoo vibrancy, ensuring comprehensive sun care for your ink. Its water-resistant formula adds durability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking long-lasting protection during outdoor activities.

Tattoo Defender - SUNNY SIDE is priced at $16.99 on the brand’s website and Amazon.

Protecting the tattoos from the sun is a crucial aspect of maintaining their vibrancy and clarity over time. Investing in high-quality sunscreens for tattoos specifically designed can make a significant difference. Whether one is enjoying outdoor activities or simply going about the day, choose a sunscreen that suits the lifestyle and provides the protection the ink deserves. Remember, a little sun protection goes a long way in preserving the beauty of body art.