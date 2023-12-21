13 best Xerjoff Fragrances that are perfect for the winters: Xerjoff Opera, Astaral, Alexandria II, and more

Sergio Momo established Xerjoff Fragrances in 2006 as a high-end perfume brand that uses top-quality ingredients from around the world. The brand is known for its niche fragrances and traditional crafting methods. Additionally, Xerjoff Fragrances offers scented candles, room sprays, and body lotions to enhance the fragrance experience.

Perfect for the winter, Xerjoff fragrances have a wide range of scents, from floral and fruity to woody and spicy, each one designed to evoke a different emotion or memory. The brand has gained a loyal following among perfume enthusiasts and has received numerous awards and accolades for its exceptional fragrances.

With its commitment to quality and innovation, Xerjoff Fragrances continues to be a leader in the luxury fragrance industry.

Xerjoff Opera, Astaral, Alexandria II, and 10 top Xerjoff fragrances ideal for the winter season

As the winter season approaches, so does a change in the air and scent. Xerjoff fragrances are specially crafted to suit this season, with warm and comforting notes that exude luxury.

Among their winter collection, the Xerjoff Richwood stands out with its spicy and warm aroma of sandalwood, patchouli, and vanilla. The Xerjoff Naxos is a sweet and spicy alternative, with notes of tobacco, honey, and cinnamon. For those who prefer floral fragrances, the Xerjoff Irisss is an excellent choice with its blend of iris, jasmine, and violet notes.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 13 Xerjoff fragrances, including popular options like Xerjoff Opera, Astaral, and Alexandria II, for perfume enthusiasts seeking a warm and cozy fragrance for winter.

1) Xerjoff Opera

A perfume seeker can indulge in pure luxury with this exquisite collection of scents that are both soft and intense.

They can have fruity florals that warm base notes perfectly complement, creating a truly radiant fragrance experience. Its top notes include fruits and Turkish roses, followed by ylang-ylang, nutmeg, amber, and leather in the middle. Finally, vanilla, patchouli, musk, Virginia cedar, and Haitian vetiver form the base notes, leaving a lasting impression.

A perfume enthusiast can find this collection on Amazon for $265.

2) Astaral

Astaral's EDP is a fragrance that invokes the wonder of celestial navigation.

Blended with Shamama accord, anis, and pink pepper, this scent gradually unveils its beauty with notes of rose, labdanum absolute, and violet at its heart. The complexity of Astaral's composition soars, settling into base notes of patchouli, oud, and moss.

This exquisite EDP can be found on its official website for $330.

3) Alexandria II

In 2012, Xerjoff released Alexandria II, a popular fragrance from the luxurious Oud Stars collection.

This lavish scent draws inspiration from the incense rituals of ancient Alexandria and has top notes of crisp apple and rosewood and a woody base of oud, vanilla, musk, amber, and sandalwood. The heart of the fragrance is enriched with rose, cedar, and lily-of-the-valley.

Alexandria II is available on Amazon for $550, making it a unique choice for those seeking a high-end scent.

4) Bouquet Ideale

The Bouquet Ideale fragrance line was launched in 2010 and features a striking red and gold bottle that complements bold fashion choices. This amber-woody scent is perfect for formal evening events and is designed for women.

Nutmeg and cinnamon top notes provide warmth, while vanilla, tobacco blossom, French labdanum, and musk base notes create a creamy blend. The heart of this fragrance contains cedar, papyrus, sandalwood, and Guaiac wood notes.

A scent-seeker can purchase this EDP on Amazon for $336.97.

5) Dama Bianca

Dama Bianca, a floral fragrance for women with musky undertones, was launched in 2012. The name of this perfume means 'The White Lady' and is inspired by the ancient story of a woman who uses the fragrance of fruit and flowers to escape entrapment.

This scent features top notes of kumquat and lime, complemented by floral aromas. The base notes of malt, ambrette, white musk, vanilla, sandalwood, and cedar provide depth and longevity.

Dama Bianca EDP is available for purchase on Amazon for $305.

6) Dolce Amalfi

The Amalfi coast inspired the scent of Dolce Amalfi, which evokes the atmosphere of southern Italy. Created for both women and men, this amber fragrance was launched in 2007.

Notes of apple, saffron, quince, and cardamom bring lightness to the intense base notes of vanilla, amber, tonka bean, cedar, and musk. At the heart of this fragrance, cloves, tolu balsam, and incense give a hint of spice.

It is available for purchase on Amazon for $305.

7) XJ 1861 Renaissance

This perfume, with strong citrus notes, debuted in 2011 for both genders. It is one of three iconic perfumes celebrating the heritage of Italy.

The fruity freshness of tangerine, lemon, bergamot, and petitgrain enhances the floral scents of Bulgarian rose and lily of the valley. Base notes of musk, cedar, patchouli, and amber give depth and longevity to this scent.

It costs $256 on Amazon.

8) Erba Pura

Erba Pura by Xerjoff is a unisex amber scent launched in 2019, perfect for any time of day.

The top notes of this fragrance are a blend of Sicilian orange, Sicilian lemon, and bergamot. The heart of the fragrance features a molecule extracted from a rare Indian herb, providing longevity to the floral scent. The base notes of white musk, amber, and vanilla create a seductive and long-lasting aroma.

It is available on Amazon for $250.

9) Nio

Nio by Xerjoff is a men's fragrance from the Shooting Stars collection. It has aromatic notes with a hint of spice and evokes the ambiance of the Italian countryside.

The top notes of bergamot and neroli complement the bright essence of pink pepper, jasmine, and nutmeg. In addition, the base notes of cedar, Guaiac wood, amber, and patchouli provide a luxurious touch.

It is available on Amazon for $275.

10) More Than Words

This alluring fragrance, which debuted in 2012, has a gorgeous and fervent name, mirroring the charm of its blue glass container. Both men and women can wear it.

Although the ingredients of this scent are unknown, it is believed that the words and way of life of writers and poets have influenced it. It is undoubtedly an enchanting combination of sweet, spicy, and smoky base notes, which is a trademark of Xerjoff.

A perfume geek can buy this EDP at Saks Fifth Avenue for $275.

11) Italica

Italica by Xerjoff, launched in 2016, is a unisex fragrance that offers a sweet and creamy blend of flavors.

The fragrance is considered one of the most imaginative of the brand, featuring heady saffron notes that provide an unexpected yet delightful contrast to the scents of toffee and vanilla. Additionally, base notes of sandalwood, cedar, and musk blend with the scent's predominant aroma of milk.

A scent-seeker can find this evocative EDP on Amazon for $360.

12) Xerjoff Dhajala

Xerjoff Dhajala is a truly exquisite fragrance that harmoniously blends the bright and uplifting fragrances of African orange blossoms and citrus.

The galbanum resin adds a noticeably verdant touch, contributing to the blend's organic freshness. In the base, resins and vanilla combine to create an exotic aroma that lingers long after application.

This EDP is available for $275 on Amazon.

13) Xerjoff Apollonia

This EDP, which is part of the Shooting Stars collection, was launched in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

The fragrance, named Apollonia, features a high-quality iris that swirls throughout the atmosphere and is complemented by clouds of white florals and musk.

It is currently available for purchase on Amazon for $275.

These 13 Xerjoff perfumes are famous for their excellent quality and enduring aroma, making them perfect for winter. Those who are knowledgeable about fragrances can buy them from their official websites or e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What notes are commonly found in Xerjoff winter fragrances?

Xerjoff winter fragrances often contain warm and spicy notes such as cinnamon, vanilla, and amber.

2) Are Xerjoff fragrances suitable for both men and women?

Yes, Xerjoff fragrances are unisex and can be worn by both men and women.

3) Can Xerjoff fragrances be layered to create a unique scent?

Yes, Xerjoff fragrances can be layered to create a unique and personalized scent. Try layering Naxos with Alexandria II for a warm and spicy fragrance combination.