3 Lifestyle brands owned by the MMA fighter Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter known for his unique fighting style. He started his professional MMA career in 2008 and quickly gained success and popularity. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two division titles simultaneously, becoming the former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion.

In addition to this super successful career as an MMA, Conor McGregor has expanded his expertise in the business world by launching many brands and business ventures. And just like his successful athletic career, Conor has also gained success in the business world.

3 Lifestyle brands by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has launched many businesses including a whiskey brand and a clothing brand, amongst others. Here are three lifestyle brands by the famous MMA fighter:

August McGregor

TIDL Sport

The Black Forge Inn

1) August McGregor

August McGregor is a menswear brand, launched by McGregor in a joint partnership with David August Heil, a luxury custom clothier. Their slogan is ‘WHOOP A** AND LOOK GOOD!’

As per the official website of August McGregor,

“August McGregor is the menswear brand created by Conor McGregor and the luxury custom clothier David August. Offering a select, curated range of athleisure, casual wear and accessible suiting for the bold and spirited fans of Conor and his style.”

Founded in 2018, this lifestyle brand offers luxurious fashionable clothing that is classy and trendy. The brand also offers limited quantities of casual wear and suits in capsule collections. The price range of their product starts from $100 and can go up to $4000 and above.

2) TIDL Sport

In 2020, the MMA Champion Conor McGregor launched TIDL Sport which is a sports recovery brand, in partnership with The Anthos Group. This lifestyle brand offers essential everyday products for sportspeople like pain-relief sprays and creams. The official website of TIDL describes,

“TIDL was developed to deliver pain relief directly at the source through new formulas and innovative dosage forms like never before. With soothing scents and plant-powered applications, TIDL products just make you feel better no matter what challenges lie ahead. No pain, no limits.”

The key product of this brand is its 360° Topical Spray which claims to target inflammation and promote long-term healing. It is a Plant-Powered Cryotherapy spray that can supposedly be applied on the full body. TIDL Sport also offers plant-powered Joint & Muscle Cream that promises to help with recovery and reduce after-workout soreness.

All of their products are currently available for purchase on the official website of TIDL Sport, as well as on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart. The price range of their products is between $18 to $30.

3) The Black Forge Inn

In 2021, Conor McGregor opened a pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin, Ireland. The pub is known as a premium venue, hosting concerts, sporting events, and exclusive experiences. The official website of The Black Forge Inn says,

“Our mantra is to always source local and to always source fresh, with all of our ingredients being carefully selected from Ireland’s premium suppliers we know you will enjoy your dining experience at The Black Forge whether it’s for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner.”

Their official working hours are from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm, Monday to Thursday and Sunday. For Friday and Saturday, the working hours are from 10:30 am to 12:30 am. From Thursday to Saturday, they offer breakfast services from 9 am to 11:30 am.

Along with these lifestyle brands, Conor McGregor also has a media brand called The Mac Life. It is an online platform that offers fans exclusive access to Conor's personal life, lifestyle, and training. Watch the videos on their official YouTube channel now!