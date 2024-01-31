MARKET x Pink Panther capsule collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The LA-based streetwear label MARKET recently presented its collaborative MARKET x Pink Panther capsule collection. As the name suggests, all the pieces of this nine-piece apparel collection are adorned with Pink Panther graphics.

The MARKET x Pink Panther capsule collection is currently available for purchase via the online store of the MARKET label. The items in this assortment vary from $40 to $150. The sizes ranging from S to XXL are offered for sale.

More details about the MARKET x Pink Panther capsule collection

Closer look at the MARKET x Pink Panther capsule collection (Image via MARKET)

Remodeling old designs to construct a unified collection of streetwear stylings is what MARKET is doing for the launch of its 2024 release project. This is what it does best. MARKET seeks the assistance of the universally favored rosy robber, none other than the Pink Panther himself, to prepare a variety of new garments for the inaugural capsule collection of the year 2024 that the imprint will release.

One of the nine-piece collection that jumps out is the Pink Panther Heist Sweater. The cartoon figure is depicted standing amid the sweater while carrying a bag of loot on the back side of the outerwear.

Also leading the pack are work pants, which include patches of Pink Panther designs all over the legs and are imbued with the character's iconic image.

The robust hoodies are available in two different styles: the "Nostalgia" trend, which features a graphic that was produced from genuine clay artworks, and the "Swap Meet" version, which features the Pink Panther relaxing on top of a MARKET symbol.

The clay "Nostalgia" logo is replicated onto a t-shirt, paired with the "Pourover" design and two fresh interpretations of the "Call My Lawyer" graphic that is MARKET's signature design.

The colorful capsule is finished with a six-panel hat embroidered with the word "Sleepy." This hat features the same image as the hoodie called "Swap Meet."

The items offered under this MARKET x Pink Panther collection are:

The Pink Panther Heist Sweater can be availed for $150.

Pink Panther Senior Pants are marked with a $120 price tag.

The Pink Panther Nostalgia Hoodie can be easily availed for $120.

Pink Panther Swap Meet Hoodies are marked with a $120 price tag.

Pink Panther Call My Lawyer T-shirts are accessible for $50. This T-shirt is offered in two colorways: black and white.

The Pink Panther Pourover T-shirt is marked with a $50 price tag.

A Pink Panther Nostalgia T-shirt can be availed for $50.

Pink Panther Sleepy 6-panel hats are marked at $40.

Don’t miss out on the newly launched MARKET x Pink Panther capsule collection that is currently accessible via the brand’s official site. To catch more intriguing releases from the fashion label, readers are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s locations.

Besides the collaborative MARKET x Pink Panther drop, MARKET recently launched a thematic Valentine's Day collection. This capsule featured a t-shirt, hoodie, and a hat. These apparel items are embellished with heart-shaped cartoon characters with the imprinted letter "Easy on Me." This Valentine’s Day capsule ranges from $40 to $110 and is easily accessible from the brand’s website.