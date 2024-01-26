9 Best outerwear to pick from North Face

North Face is a streetwear-inclined fashion brand established in the 60s' by Douglas Tompkins and Susie Tompkins. The American brand boasts an array of outdoor clothing and accessories that have become wardrobe staples for outdoor fanatics and fashion-forward individuals alike.

This Colorado-based fashion house has collaborated with some of the industry's top brands, like Gucci, supreme, Kaws, Vans, Timberland, and many others. These well-known brands have promoted North Face's influence and helped it gain global influence.

This American company has released a lineup of iconic fashionable pieces, from footwear to sweatshirts, beanies, face caps, and others. It includes pieces such as the men's apex tip glove, the Women's Plus Freedom insulated jacket, the Horizon Breeze brimmer hat, and a variety of others. The products are a testament to its unwavering dedication to releasing stylish yet top-notch outerwear.

Best outerwear from North Face

1. The Freedom insulated jacket

The Freedom insulated jacket (Image via Amazon)

This feminine winter jacket is crafted from a lightweight nylon fabric, dressed in black and brown hues, with the brand detailings embossed on the upper in a white hue.

Although the outer nylon material provides warmth, airflow is prioritized with the breathable mesh lining.

This jacket is priced at $320 on the brand's website.

2. The Men's Apex Etip gloves

The Men's Apex Etip gloves (Image via Amazon)

These water-resistant gloves are featured in a dichromatic colored synthetic material, in blue and black hues, ensuring warmth is provided to the hands during cold conditions.

These men-exclusive gloves are priced at $49 on Amazon.

3. The Salty Dog-lined beanie

The Salty Dog-lined beanie (Image via Amazon)

This beanie is designed from a stretchable knitted fabric in a brown hue that provides warmth and a soft feel to the head. The brown colorway is accented by the black patch highlight featuring the brand name and logo in a white hue.

This beanie is priced at $27 on Amazon.

4. The Horizon Breeze brimmer hat

The horizon breeze brimmer hat (Image via Amazon)

This hat is made from black moisture-wicking nylon material, ensuring dryness and shielding the face from sun rays. It also features a drawstring closure system aided by the ropes incorporated on opposite sides of the hat, enabling a customizable and secured fit.

The Horizon Breeze Brimmer hat is priced at $44 on Amazon.

5. The Chilkat 400 insulated snow boots

The Chilkat 400 insulated snow boots (Image via Amazon)

These high-rise waterproof winter boots are enveloped in a combo of black calfskin leather material and a suede fabric that helps regulate body temperature and prevent water from sipping into the shoes.

These North Face boots are priced at $158 on Amazon.

6. The mid-waterproof hiking boots

The mid-waterproof hiking boots (Image via Amazon)

These hiking boots feature an upper dressed in a blend of lightweight yellow leather and synthetic materials, detailed by the black and white accentuations on the eyelets, pull tab, and sole.

These North Face mid-cut shoes are priced at $123 on Amazon.

7. The jumbo half-dome hoodie

The jumbo half-dome hoodie (Image via Amazon)

This essential winter hoodie is tailored from a cotton fabric in a purple hue that comes with side hand pockets, with an elastic gore infused in the hem of the shirt, accommodating different waist sizes. The hoodie features a pair of adjustable ropes that assist with a customizable fit.

This North Face sweatshirt is priced at $67 on Amazon.

8. The Seymore snowboard pants

The Seymore snowboard pants (Image via Amazon)

These winter pants are featured in a brown synthetic material that offers water resistance and promotes breathability. Pockets can be seen on both sides of the trousers, coupled with a zip-up closure and an elastic band on the hem of the pants.

These North Face men's winter pants are priced at $94 on Amazon.

9. The "Keep it Patched" structured trucker hat

The "Keep it Patched" structured trucker hat (Image via Amazon)

This cap features outer materials comprising a bluish cotton fabric, highlighted by the lettering of the brand logo in white and black hues, alongside a mesh material embedded at the back of the cap, also in a black hue.

This North Face cap is priced at $22 on Amazon.

North Face uses quality materials to ensure their outerwear withstands challenging outdoor conditions. Get the best North Face outerwear for style and functionality this winter.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here