4 coffees to try from Jimmy Butler’s Big Face brand

Beyond his career as an athlete, Big Face is another big success of Jimmy Butler's life. He is a popular American basketball player who was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Butler has been named an NBA All-Star six times and has received five NBA All-Defensive Team honors.

After achieving all this, the basketball player also established a business career by launching his own brand, Big Face. The start of this brand has an interesting story. Butler started the brand in 2021 after selling coffee for $20 from his hotel room during the 2019–2020 NBA season. He got the idea after noticing that every other coffee wasn't as good as what other NBA players were used to.

Just like that, Jimmy Butler introduced his Big Face coffee brand which is now a successful business. The brand offers a wide range of coffees and related products. Let's get to know more about some of its products.

4 coffees from Jimmy Butler’s Big Face brand

Jimmy Butler's brand sources coffee beans from Ethiopia, Kenya and Colombia. They provide their products via the online shop on the official website. Here are some of their coffee varieties:

Tropical Weather Coffee

Monarch Coffee

Power Nap Coffee

Decaf Colombia Inzá San Antonio Coffee

1) Tropical Weather Coffee

Tropical Weather coffee is naturally sourced from Ethiopia. This coffee has a refreshing tropical flavor that enhances the naturally sweet floral aroma of the coffee. The brand describes the product as:

“We take a fresh washed offering that provides delicate florals and juicy texture, and incorporate a natural processed coffee that promotes pungent fruits and natural sugars.”

The key flavors of the coffee are Mango Nectar, Cherry, Peach Sweet Tea, and Floral Honey, a balanced amalgamation of fruity and floral flavors. The product is available in four sizes: 4 oz for $10, 10 oz for $22, 2 lbs for $62, and 5 lbs for $132 on the official website of the Big Face brand.

2) Monarch Coffee

Monarch Coffee (Image via Big Face)

Monarch coffee is sourced from Colombia and Ethiopia. This coffee has a strong and dark flavor and as recommended by the brand, Monarch tastes better with milk. The brand describes the product as:

“Monarch is our most developed roast that conveys a flavor profile that we intentionally designed to work well with milk. Cream and plant based beverages mix with ease, creating a rich, decadent flavor.”

The key flavors of the coffee are Dark Chocolate, Molasses, Red Wine, Dried Berries, Thick and Syrupy. The product is available in four sizes: 4 oz for $10, 10 oz for $19, 2 lbs for $52, and 5 lbs for $108 on Big Face brand’s official website.

3) Power Nap Coffee

Power Nap Coffee (Image via official brand's website)

Power Nap coffee is also sourced from Colombia and Ethiopia. The main factor about this coffee is that it has a combination of a dark and tropical flavor. It has that strong flavor with a floral aroma. The brand describes the product as:

“We created this "half-caf" blend just for you, a pre-roast blend of 50% of our beloved Ethiopia Worka and 50% of our Decaf Colombia Huila. The resulting cup is silky sweet and reminiscent of ripe peach and cocoa, with a sweet finish of brown sugar.”

The product is available in four sizes: 4 oz for $10, 10 oz for $22, 2 lbs for $62, and 5 lbs for $124 on Big Face brand’s official website.

4) Decaf Colombia Inzá San Antonio Coffee

Decaf Colombia Inzá San Antonio Coffee is sourced from Colombia. The flavors of this Decaf coffee include Red Apple, Raw Sugar, Pear, and Maple. The brand describes it as:

“We’ve intentionally sourced this coffee for the purpose of decaffeination, selecting this regional lot from San Antonio for it’s structured sweetness of red apple and raw sugar, with a balanced acidity reminiscent of pear.”

The product is available in four sizes: 4 oz for $10, 10 oz for $22, 2 lbs for $62, and 5 lbs for $132 on the official website of the Big Face brand.

Along with these products, many more are available for purchase on the website of Jimmy Butler’s Big Face brand. Try them now!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback