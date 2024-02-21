"Heat in 4 MJ's son ain't playin' around": Jimmy Butler's hype post on IG has Heat fans buzzing ahead of final stretch of the season

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat did not go on vacation during the NBA All-Star break. Butler was back in the gym getting ready for the second half of the season. Heat fans were impressed with their superstar, who carried them to the NBA Finals last year.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Butler shared a few photos of himself along with his friends working out in the gym. The Heat superstar remains in great shape ahead of the season restart on Thursday.

Miami won't be back in action until Friday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Heat will start the second half of the season with a record of 30-25 and are currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference.

"Kings of consistency," Butler wrote in his post.

Miami Heat fans were so happy to see Jimmy Butler in the gym rather than enjoying himself on a beach or something. One fan even claimed that the NBA should be ready for Butler's resurgence right before the playoffs and channel his inner Michael Jordan.

"Heat in 4 MJ's son ain't playin' around this time."

"Scary hours. We know what time of season it is when they begin trolling."

"Yeah, bro not playin' no more. It's wraps for the league."

Jimmy Butler just wants to win

Jimmy Butler just wants to win an NBA championship.

Jimmy Butler was one of the biggest All-Star snubs in the Eastern Conference this season. However, Butler doesn't care about being named an All-Star or even making an All-NBA Team. He cares only about one thing and one thing only – winning.

"I think everybody knows that I don't care to be an All-Star," Butler told the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. "I don't care about being All-NBA. I don't care about any of that. I just want to win, I mean it. I am who I am, man."

Butler seems focused on helping the Miami Heat ascend the standings in the second half of the regular season. The Heat finished last year as the eighth seed, but they still managed to make it to the NBA Finals.

