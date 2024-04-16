"LOVE THIS": Fans excited as Jimmy Butler's Big Face collaborates with Salty Donut

On April 10, 2024, the Miami-based, widely loved Salty Donut franchise shared the teaser of their latest partnership with Jimmy Butler's Big Face brand. Following the release of the official teaser, the collaborating brands presented their brioche croughnut and cinnamon citrus capp beverage. The two brands have created the menu together and are now offering it to their fans as part of their most recent association.

Fans were elated over the latest collaboration between the star basketball player and the doughnut franchise. One of the admirers remarked,

"LOVE LOVE THIS!!!!! I'm here for it!"

Many other fans voiced their appreciation for this partnership. They expressed their admiration for their collaboration, describing it as an "excellent combination," while others referred to it as the "collab of the year."

Many fans and followers have expressed their wish to taste these mouthwatering churros from the partnering entities.

Jimmy Butler's Big Face brand partnered with Salty Donut

Jimmy Butler, a star player for the Miami Heat, is putting his culinary skills to use by collaborating with The Salty Donut, a local doughnut mastermind, to create a novel pastry-and-coffee combo.

Butler and his Bigface Coffee brand are adding two new dishes to their menus, which will be available at all The Salty Donut locations from April 12 to April 21.

A 24-hour brioche croughnut is coated in cinnamon sugar and loaded with cinnamon mousse. It is then topped with small churros and caramel glaze to create the churro croughnut, featuring a price tag of $5.50.

The description of the Big Face x Salty Donut "brioche croughnut" on Instagram's post reads,

"This brioche croughnut is tossed in cinnamon sugar, filled with a cinnamon mousse & topped with a thin caramel glaze and mini churros. Paired with Cinnamon Citrus Capp made with BIGFACE espresso, fresh orange & cinnamon syrup."

Big Face espresso, fresh orange and cinnamon syrup, and the customer's choice of milk are the ingredients that go into the new Cinnamon Citrus Capp. It is available for $6, and purchasing the duo together will cost $10.

The partnering labels will donate a portion of the proceeds to Project Backboard, a charitable organization that works to improve public basketball courts and create large-scale, site-specific artwork.

This collaboration isn't the first joint venture of Jimmy Butler's Big Face. The star athlete's brand has also collaborated with other popular companies in the past, like Bacardi, Lids HD, Dripkit, and more.

More about Jimmy Butler's Big Face brand

Founded by professional hoops athlete Jimmy Butler, Big Face is a lifestyle brand based in the United States. While Butler was in the NBA Bubble during the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, the firm was initially established as a casual, entrepreneurial venture selling coffee to other league players.

The following year, Butler opened Big Face as a coffee business and lifestyle business, offering direct-to-consumer coffee, clothing, and other goods linked to the coffee industry. Butler's decision to start Big Face came after he had conducted additional research on the coffee market.

