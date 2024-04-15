3 Best beauty and skincare brands of female athletes

Modern athletes have commercial pursuits outside of their sport, and as such, many of them have several business ventures. For some female athletes, their ventures are in the beauty and skincare industry. Many famous women in sports, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and others, have dabbled in the skincare and cosmetics industry, and they've been just as successful there as they are on the court.

Most recently, Serena Williams stepped into a new venture with the launch of her label Wyn Beauty in March 2024.

These beauty and skincare brands run by female athletes offer a wide array of products, including sunscreens, moisturizers, eye creams, lip products, skin tints, and more.

This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few brands, let us know your views in the comments.

Wyn Beauty and 2 other Best female athlete-owned beauty and skincare brands to try in 2024

1) Wyn Beauty

Wyn Beauty, owned by tennis icon Serena Williams, has made its debut in the competitive celebrity beauty industry by releasing a makeup collection consisting of 10 items focused on those with active lifestyles. The products offered by the brand include basics for the eyes, lips, and complexion, all of which are packaged in lime green packaging that are evocative of tennis balls.

Makeup wearers will be able to "serve face" even in challenging situations thanks to the Cosmetic range of the 39-time tennis Grand Slam champion's offerings, which comprise a variety of skin-friendly products. The famous sweat-resistant compound that the brand is known for is used in these products.

All of the Wyn Beauty products that Serena Williams sells are priced at less than 30 dollars. Every single one of their products, as stated on their website, has been dermatologically tested, is cruelty-free, and is vegan.

Cosmetics such as concealer, lipstick, brow pencil, tubing mascara, and other items are included in their product line.

2) Supergoop

Famed Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova diversified her business interests through an important investment in the sun protection label Supergoop. The brand was initially established by Holly Thaggard, and since its beginning in 2007, it has achieved a significant amount of popularity.

Over the past several years, Supergoop has garnered a following for its assortment of effective goods that contain sun protection factor (SPF).

Supergoop's product line includes a variety of items, including lip balm, sunscreen, and more. The price range for Maria Sharapova’s skincare brand starts from $12 and goes upto $92.

3) KINLÒ

KINLÒ, an effective skincare brand that was designed for those with skin that is rich in melanin, is the extension of tennis star Naomi Osaka's quest toward creating an impression in the world.

The elements that are employed by Osaka's brand enrich and revitalize complexions of all hues of black, brown, and darker. These soothing and rejuvenating components are formulated with eco-friendly elements. The brand underlines the idea in the following words:

"Designed for Black and Brown skin tones, KINLÒ products are formulated with natural ingredients like jojoba seed oil, hemp seed, and green tea to address common melanated skin concerns. From blue light and sun protection, to healing and nourishment, KINLÒ products help you build a skin ritual to Stay Golden the right way."

The name of the company is a reference to Osaka's multiracial and multiethnic background, as she is of Japanese and Haitian Creole origin. The website says,

"Inspired by Naomi’s multicultural heritage, “KINLÒ” is derived from both the Japanese and Haitian words for gold."

Naomi Osaka's skincare product has garnered a significant number of devoted followers. In addition, it is more appealing to contemporary preferences because it does not contain any artificial scent, parabens, gluten, or phthalates, and it is made from ingredients that are sourced in a manner that is environmentally responsible.

A wide range of items, such as sunscreen, moisturizer, coconut oil, and others, are available from this skincare brand. As of the time of writing, the price range for Naomi Osaka’s KINLÒ skincare brand starts from as low as $8 and goes up to $37.

These are the three best female athlete-owned makeup and skincare brands that one can consider while making their next purchase. The items from all of the aforementioned brands can be easily availed of via their respective websites, along with those of their other retail partners.