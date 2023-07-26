5 ways to add Coffee to your skincare routine

A cup of coffee not only helps us remain alert throughout the day but also benefits our skin in many ways. As an antioxidant agent, it reduces dark circles and sunspots. Caffeine contains many skin-awakening and anti-aging properties, due to which people are becoming more and more interested in using this ingredient to maintain healthy skin and repair skin damage.

Owing to its magical powers for skin, we have listed ways in which you can add it to your skincare routine.

Benefits of coffee in your skincare routine: 5 simple tips to follow

1) Coffee body exfoliator

For younger and more beautiful-looking skin, it's best advised to apply coffee as it works as an exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and impurities. The antioxidants promote new skin cell growth thus, improving the skin's texture by smoothing and rejuvenating it. One such best product with all these properties is Frank Body - Original Coffee Scrub.

This 100% natural body scrub is free from PEGs, parabens, and phthalates. It tackles the breakouts of scars, improves cellulite and stretch marks, and is available on Sephora, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $20.

2) Coffee de-puffing eye serum

Coffee can be used as a de-puffer that can reduce puffiness and dark circles, leaving you with fresh-looking glowing skin. Caffeine eye serum nourishes the delicate skin around the eyes and reduces fine lines in no time. One such product available in the beauty market is from The Ordinary.

It helps eradicate dark circles under the eyes. This EGCG De-puffing Eye Serum has 5% caffeine and works on reducing eye-contour pigmentation and puffiness. The product is available for purchase on Amazon, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $8.90.

3) Skin-tightening coffee cream

Coffee can temporarily tighten and smoothen your skin because it contains anti-inflammatory properties and it boosts blood microcirculation by fighting all skin problems. Caffeine can be a fantastic tonic for the skin to decrease the appearance of sun spots and redness.

Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream is one such item with all the fantastic stuff inside. This hydrating body cream is powered by caffeine and niacinamide to tone the skin and bring elasticity visibly. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $30.

4) Coffee Eye mask

All eye creams and serums must contain caffeine since it is a natural vasoconstrictor, which means that it can reduce edema and inflammation by tightening blood vessels. It also helps in reducing dark circles.

Sephora's Collection of Clean Eye Mask is one such product that contains caffeine. These 5-minute coffee eye patches comprise 91% naturally derived, vegan ingredients that target under-eye issues including fine lines and dark circles. This wonderful product is available for purchase on Sephora only for $4.

5) Caffeine-Friendly sheet mask

Coffee is a powerful antioxidant to rejuvenate the skin by boosting collagen production. Caffeine sheet mask removes black and whiteheads, clearing off acne and removing scars. The 100% PURE Store offers this single-sheet mask that hydrates the skin with hyaluronic acid.

Caffeine face sheet mask (Image via 100% Pure Store)

The product is made sustainably and is believed to cure skin from environmental damage. Its ingredients include green tea, aloe vera, and coffee which are suited for all types of skin. It is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for just $8.

Coffee can be a versatile, productive addition to your skincare routine, and it offers numerous benefits to the skin, hair, and overall well-being. Its uses are endless, from exfoliating scrubs to face masks to under-eye remedies.