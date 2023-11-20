5 best cost-effective drugstore mascaras to avail in 2023

Cost-effective drugstore mascaras stand out for a variety of reasons, which is why many beauty lovers try their utmost best to grab these mascaras whenever they can. Not only are they easy on the wallet, but they also show impressive performance when it comes to providing lash length, volume, color payoff, wear time, and lift.

They also come with a super fluffy brush that has spindly silicone bristles, making application easy.

Keeping that in mind, Sportskeeda has noted down some of the top 5 cost-effective drugstore mascaras to avail in 2023. These mascaras are available on many online retail websites such as Amazon, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and more, and has a price range of $4-$12, making them quite affordable.

L’Oreal Paris to Essence: Top 5 must-have cost-effective drugstore mascaras in 2023

1) Maybelline Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara

Maybelline's Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara suits sensitive eyes. This cost-effective drugstore mascara doesn't clump, flake, or smudge and is truly smear-resistant. The best part about this mascara is that it evenly coats the lashes, thanks to its large bristle wand. The ultra-black formulation of this mascara can last up to 24 hours.

Maybelline Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara is available on the official websites of Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Target, Meijer, Walgreens, Sweetcare, and other beauty retailers for $12.99

2) L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

The voluminous Original Mascara from L’Oreal Paris gives wearers long pigmented lashes without making them clumpy. This cost-effective drugstore mascara has an ultra-soft, densely-coated bristled brush that grab the lashes quickly without asking for much handiwork. Also, its slim wand makes it possible to target lashes on the inner and outer corners of the lash line.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, CVS, and other beauty retailers for $8.68.

3) Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This Tik-tok cult-favorite product from Essence, called the Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, is an effective product that lasts the whole day.

The cost-effective drugstore mascara is free from silicones, parabens, and fragrances, which results in a dramatic eye look that can be trusted for a day or night event.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, CVS, and other beauty retailers for $4.99.

4) ColorPop BFF Mascara

The BFF Mascara from ColorPop offers an instantly volumizing brush that highlights and lifts lashes for a dramatic effect. The wand of the brush comes in a twisted nylon fiber brush that tries to comb every single lash from root to tip. This can be easily layered well without clumping or flaking, and it's completely cruelty-free.

The ColorPop BFF Mascara is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $9.

5) E.l.f. Lash it Loud Waterproof Mascara

This cost-effective drugstore mascara that's waterproof and comes from E.L.F. has proven itself to be a winning product in the beauty market. This mascara makes sure that the lashes come out fuller, bolder, and longer. The product is completely cruelty-free and vegan and present in 2 shades - deep brown and black.

The E.l.f. Lash it Loud Waterproof Mascara is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $6.

The top 5 cost-effective drugstore mascaras for 2023 offer beauty enthusiasts an affordable yet high-quality range of options. From Maybelline's Falsies Surreal Extensions for sensitive eyes to L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original for long, pigmented lashes, these mascaras stand out not only for their effects post-application, but also because some of them are cruelty-free and even have vegan packaging.

With prices ranging from $4 to $12, these mascaras offer a budget-friendly way to achieve impressive lash length, volume, and wear time.