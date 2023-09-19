5 best DIY Fruit Peel masks and its benefits

Fruit peel masks are a must-have for anyone passionate about skincare. These DIY masks have the ability to address various skin concerns, all while effortlessly rejuvenating and enriching the skin's innate radiance. The best part of these masks is that a beauty lover can achieve these remarkable results without the use of harsh chemicals.

The beauty world is well aware of the numerous benefits of consuming fruits. However, it's time to uncover the hidden secrets of using a fruit mask.

5 DIY fruit peel masks and their benefits for glowing skin

Fruits have been a trendy natural supplement for ages. It's been used for skin treatments and keeping a natural glow.

In the clean skincare trend, various cosmetic brands are embracing natural ingredients like fruit peel masks for a more natural approach to skincare. Thus, the kitchen is a treasure trove for all skin lovers.

Check out five DIY fruit peel masks crafted to pamper and revitalize the precious visages.

1) Cucumber peel mask

Cucumber peels are versatile for skin issues like tanning and pigmentation. It offers a calm, healing, and soothing effect on the skin. This hydrating agent is a must-have.

How to make this DIY fruit peel mask:

Slice a fresh cucumber into small pieces.

Blend it with milk and brown sugar until it's a smooth mixture.

Apply the mix on the face and let it dry for 30 minutes.

Rinse well with cold water for a refreshing look.

2) Papaya peel mask

Papaya is a fabulous fruit packed with phytochemicals, vitamins A and E, and the potent enzyme papain. The fruit's exfoliating properties cleanse and reverse premature aging by modulating collagen.

How to make this DIY fruit peel mask:

Blend two unpeeled papaya slices in 1 tbsp of honey to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste and wait for 15 minutes.

Rinse the face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

3) Kiwi and Avacado peel mask

Kiwi and avocado provide the skin with a generous dose of vitamins E and C, and loads of anti-oxidants and added essential nutrients. These two fruits are divine for maintaining the skin's overall health and radiance. These fruits can combat free radical activity, thereby shielding against the dreaded signs of premature aging.

How to make this DIY fruit peel mask:

Dice 1 whole unpeeled avocado and kiwi.

Blend them with honey to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste evenly on the face and let it dry.

Rinse well with lukewarm water.

4) Orange peel mask

Orange is an absolute game-changer when it comes to skincare! Not only is it packed with vitamin C but it also boasts incredible properties that can work wonders in diminishing those pesky acne scars, spots, and blemishes.

How to make this DIY fruit peel mask:

Sun-dry the orange peels and then grind them to a powdered form.

Mix the powder with milk, curd, and water to make a paste.

Apply the paste and let it dry for 20 minutes.

Rinse well with cold water and pat dry.

5) Banana peel mask

Bananas and their skin are a fantastic source of moisture and boast an impressive array of skin-loving nutrients like vitamins B6 and C, copper, and manganese. These excellent elements work together to combat those pesky signs of premature aging, leaving the skin looking young and full of radiance. They also provide a nourishing boost that one's skin will adore.

How to make this DIY fruit peel mask:

Mash a ripe unpeeled banana into a smooth paste.

Apply all over the face, leave it for 15 minutes, and let it dry.

Rinse it well with cold water and pat dry.

Fruits are great for a beauty seeker's skincare health since they contain vitamins and minerals. Fruit peel masks are very effective when used topically to cure skin disorders and other ailments, and the results may be seen almost immediately.