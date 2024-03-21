Flyaway taming sticks provide a solution to unwanted flyaways. Visible flyaways are the wispy strands of hair that cause frustration with the way they defy gravity, creating an unwanted halo around one's head and depriving one of a sleek hairdo.

The taming sticks help beauty enthusiasts achieve a sleek and polished look conveniently and effortlessly. Flyaway taming sticks are pocket-sized tools that come in different formulas and ingredients to smoothen frizz and tame flyaways.

They are quick and easy to use, lightweight and portable, and come in multiple varieties to suit all hair types. With a wide array of choices available on the market, choosing the perfect flyaway taming stick can be a tedious chore.

This list explores the best taming sticks to be available in 2024.

The list below reflects the writer's opinions only. We may have missed a few of your favorite flyaway taming sticks. Please let us know in the comments!

5 Best flyaway taming sticks to avail in 2024

KeraCare styling wax stick

Slick Stick flyaway hair wand

Gatsby tango hair styling wax stick

TIGI bed hair wax stick

Dolahair hair wax stick

1) KeraCare styling wax stick

The KeraCare styling wax stick (Image via Amazon)

This wax stick product from KeraCare helps in taming down flyaways and frizzy hair along the nape and hairline. This product does not contain paraben, sulfate, and phthalate, but instead comprises castor seed oil, rich beeswax, rhus succedanea fruit wax, candelilla cera wax, sorbitan stearate, and fragrance.

The product can be used by people with different hair textures. This wax stick has a flexible hold and is good for texturizing and smoothening. It boasts a fruity scent and ranks number 8 on Amazon Hair Styling waxes bestseller rank. It sells for $13.49 on Amazon.

2) Slick Stick flyaway hair wand

The Slick Stick flyaway hair wand (Image via Amazon)

This slicking stick for Slick Hair Company comes in a gel form and ranks 961 on Amazon's hair styling gel. This product boasts a formula that is designed to tame strays and flyaways without leaving your hair oily, crunchy, dirty, or hard.

Slick Stick is vegan-friendly and is suitable for all hair types. The gel comprises jojoba oil, evening primrose, camellia water, glycerin, acrylic acid, copolymer, and fruit essence. This product is unscented and so suitable for people with very sensitive skin. It sells for $20 on Amazon.

3) Gatsby tancho hair styling wax stick

The Gatsby tancho hair styling wax stick (Image via Amazon)

This hair wax from Gatsby comes in a wax form. The Gatsby tancho boasts a rare cherry blossom fragrance and is the first Japanese vegetable-based hair wax that was established in 1933.

The flyaway taming stick comprises natural plant-based ingredients like castor oil and beeswax which ensures that one's hair is being cared for.

Its stick-type application makes for easy application that ensures precise and effortless application. This product ranks 38 on Amazon's hair styling waxes best seller rank and sells for $14.99 on Amazon.

4) TIGI bed hair wax stick

The TIGI bed hair wax stick (Image via Amazon)

This hair wax from TIGI comes in a wax form designed to control frizz. It adds a soft and pliable hold with a semi-matte finish and is formulated with beeswax and Japanese wax.

Its stick-type application makes it easy to use and creates instant texture and control while also giving hair definition. The flyaway taming stick comprises castor oil and gives off a lavender fragrance. It sells for $13.85 on Amazon.

5) Dolahair hair wax stick

The Dolahair hair wax stick (Image via Amazon)

This flyaway taming stick from Dolahair is one of Amazon's choice of hair styling gels and is suitable for every hair type. The product is alcohol-free and has a peach fragrance.

This hair product can be applied directly to natural hair and can also be used on wigs. It helps to achieve a smooth down look and tames flyaways and frizz on the nape and hairline. This product also provides a strong hold and adds a silky shine to hair. It sells for $6.99 on Amazon.

These Flyaway taming sticks come with positive reviews on retail and beauty sites.