8 Best Matrix hair products to avail in 2024

Matrix hair products, with their vast options galore, are ideal for all hair types. Bottled with all the right components, Matrix hair products have just what a beauty enthusiast requires to take their grooming regime to the next level.

Launched in 1980 by Arnie Miller and his wife Sydell, Matrix Haircare is committed to being one of the most inclusive hair brands in the industry. Both being famed hairdressers, they spotted a possibility to support salon professionals, perfecting their craft with no limits.

With forefront motivation and creation, Matrix hair products, revolutionizing the beauty industry, bring salon-quality results within reach, right in the user's home comfort.

The top 8 Matrix hair products worth purchasing in 2024

From nourishing shampoos, restorative conditioners, or hair-styling products delivering stunning results, Matrix hair products with its diverse range of high-quality options cater to every hair sort and style preference. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of eight Matrix hair products that truly transform the at-home hair care venture.

1) Matrix Total Results So Silver Purple Shampoo

Neutralizing brassiness in blonde hair and enhancing silver tones in gray or platinum hair, Matrix Total Results So Silver Purple Shampoo neutralizes unwanted brassiness and eliminates dull and yellow tones.

Excellent for colored hair and natural blonde or silver hair strands, this Matrix hair product enhances the user's look by brightening highlights. With the active ingredients like salicylic acid help exfoliating dry skin and dandruff.

Price: $20 (Amazon)

2) Matrix Total Results So Silver Conditioner

This Matrix Total Results So Silver conditioner hydrates hair by targeting nutrition technology that boosts smoothness for silky and smooth-looking hair. With Matrix understanding the challenges of the upkeep of chemically-treated, or aging hair, this conditioner helps maintain its brightness and retains its luster.

Price: $20 (Amazon)

3) Matrix Total Results So Silver Toning Mask

The Total Results So Silver Toning Mask from Matrix with neutralizing pigments and progressive technology leaves the user's hair feeling silky-smooth. To repair damage and enhance the hair’s health while achieving the hair color goals after one use.

Price: $26 (Official website)

4) Matrix Total Results Brass Off Blue Shampoo

This blue shampoo from Matrix neutralizes orange brassy tones, moisturizing each strand and preventing hair breakage, which is applicable for color-damaged hair.

Suitable for brunettes seeking to lighten their tresses, this Matrix hair product is sealed with vitamin oil that neutralizes, refreshes, clarifies, and tones each strand. Reducing the brassiness, this shampoo is suitable for use every other day.

Price: $20 (Amazon)

5) Matrix Total Results Brass Off Conditioner

Sealed with vitamin oil, this conditioner's non-color-depositing formula retains cool tones while moisturizing and moistening hair strands. Regular use of the Brass Off reduces breakage up to six times.

For best results, a haircare enthusiast has to apply this product to wet hair after the Brass Off Blue Shampoo, followed by a gentle massage, and rinse.

Price: $20 (Official website)

6) Matrix Total Results Brass Off Custom Neutralization Mask

Perfect for weak or injured hair, Matrix Total Results Brass Off Custom Neutralization Mask contains a pigmented, color-depositing formula that maintains colored hair by neutralizing brassy and blonde tones.

With its ultra-rich formula, this hair mask with shine-enhancing ingredients adds luster to the tresses. Available in a single-use packet, this is great for travel too.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

7) Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Lightweight Oil

Preserving hair’s curl pattern from root to tip, Matrix's hair product addresses the unique needs of every hair type, color, and texture. Enhanced with manuka honey extract and ceramides, its hair-wicking formula calibrates between moisture and enhances every pattern.

Further, its active ingredients, like sunflower seed-infused oil, this silicone-free lightweight oil softens curls and coils, adds shine, and leaves hair soft, shiny, and sleek.

Price: $24 (Amazon)

8) Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Moisturizing Cream

Doubling as a leave-in conditioner, Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Moisturizing Cream enriches curls and coils without any flakes or crunches. This hair product's curl-transforming attributes make the curls smoother and bouncy than ever.

Price: $24 (Amazon)

These eight Matrix hair products can help beauty enthusiasts achieve professional-looking hair, take control of their hair care rituals, and unleash their inner hairstylist. With a few clicks, anyone can purchase these Matrix hair products from the brand's in-house site and e-commerce platforms, like Amazon.