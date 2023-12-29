The best onion shampoos are rich in antioxidants and are known to promote hair growth and reduce hair loss. For all your hair and skin concerns, you are very likely to find a solution at home–who doesn’t have onions at home? Popular brands have made this simpler for you by putting them in a bottle and offering natural hair care products with onions as the main ingredient. They are gaining popularity as they are rich in sulfur and nourish follicles, stimulate hair growth, and reduce hair thinning. The best shampoos blend onions with other natural extracts and are uniquely formulated to cater to different hair types and needs.

5 onion shampoos to prevent hair loss

1) Anyeluz Onion Shampoo

Anyeluz Onion Shampoo (Image via Anyeluz)

This shampoo promotes healthy hair growth as it is formulated with actual natural onion peels that are denatured to eliminate the characteristic pungent odor. Its active ingredients stimulate blood flow to the scalp and act as potent anti-inflammatory agents. It helps to strengthen hair follicles and prevents breakage and hair loss.

It is devoid of parabens and other harmful chemicals. So, it can be used frequently for cleansing and reducing oil on the scalp. You will see a significant increase in the luster of your hair as your hair gets revitalized, leaving it soft and manageable. Its gentle formula is safe for all hair types as well as for children, making it a suitable choice for the whole family.

2) Natural Sant Onion Biotin and Rosemary Shampoo

Natural Sant Onion Shampoo (Image via Natural Sant)

An amalgam of natural ingredients like onion extract, biotin, and rosemary, this shampoo is gentle on the hair and scalp, promotes hair growth, and also prevents hair loss. Thanks to these ingredients, damaged hair is restored and moisturized. These ingredients also enhance hair density and strength, prevent breakage, and boost shine.

This shampoo hydrates and conditions your hair so that it’s soft and manageable. Blood circulation to the scalp is enhanced, which supplies essential nutrients to hair follicles for stronger and healthier hair growth. This shampoo also nourishes the hair with antioxidant-rich moisturizers so that your tresses look radiant.

3) Kala Amb Red Onion Shampoo

Kala Amb Red Onion Shampoo (Image via Amazon)

Crafted with highly concentrated onion extract, this shampoo accelerates hair growth and prevents hair loss. Infused with 10 natural extracts — keratin, argan oil, rosemary, ginkgo biloba, thyme, quinoa, tea plant, borojo, nasturtium flower, and wheat protein — it cleans the scalp thoroughly. This shampoo is perfect for all hair types and ages. It is free of all chemicals and toxins and does not have the typical onion smell.

4) Babaria Onion Antioxidante Shampoo

Babaria Onion Antioxidante Shampoo (Image via Babaria)

This antioxidant shampoo is rich in flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which stimulate hair growth and also protect colored hair. It is gentle on the scalp and hair and is devoid of the strong onion smell often associated with onion extract. It is perfect for all hair types, improves thinning hair, and prevents hair loss. Its gentle formula is safe for everyday use and keeps the scalp healthy.

5) The Organic Forest 100% Vegan Onion Shampoo

The Organic Forest Vegan Onion Shampoo (Image via The Organic Forest)

This vegan shampoo is formulated with ingredients that are derived from plants and contain absolutely no harmful chemicals. A superior blend of onion, neem, and black seed oil, it works like a nutrient-rich tonic for your hair. It maintains the pH balance in your hair and scalp so that hair loss is greatly reduced, and it makes your hair soft and shiny. It also makes your hair stronger than ever, fights itchiness, reduces dandruff, split ends and breakage, and enhances hair growth.

Everyone likes to flaunt rich, flowing tresses but environmental aggressors, the ravages of time, and the stress of our fast-paced life take their toll. It is common to suffer from hair loss, hair thinning, and lackluster hair. The best onion shampoos with their antioxidant-rich formula take care of this problem by giving your hair follicles the nourishment they so badly need. In a matter of time, you will notice your hair becoming thicker and shinier with no hair fall.