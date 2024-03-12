5 Best ways to clean the makeup puffs

Makeup puffs or sponges are probably the most-used tool in anyone’s beauty regimen. Yet we fail to clean them regularly. It’s actually pretty simple and can be done in a matter of minutes so that they are not stained with stale foundation or blush. Unwashed puffs because of their absorbent and porous nature become a breeding ground for bacteria, which is a common reason for acne and breakouts.

Makeup sponges and puffs should actually be cleaned after every use, preferably at least once a week.

5 Best ways to get squeaky clean makeup puffs

Here are a few simple ways to clean makeup puffs in no time at all so that it seems less of a burden:

Using Soap

Using Micellar water

In the washing machine

In the microwave

Using a cleansing pad

1) Using soap

Cleaning makeup puffs (Image via Freepik)

Using soap is the simplest way to clean makeup sponges as it requires the least effort and supplies. Take a bowl of warm water to completely soak the makeup sponge in. This causes the sponge to expand so that all the makeup residue becomes easier to clean.

Use regular or antibacterial soap, baby shampoo or liquid cleanser to add to the water and dissolve the makeup residue even better. Wring out the water from the dirty sponge and rinse it under running water till it finally runs out clean. Wait till the sponge dries.

2) Using Micellar water

Micellar water is a good option (Image via Freepik)

Some makeup spots are persistent, especially the kind that are left by concealers. Therefore, it can be very difficult to remove them. Micellar water not only serves as a good makeup remover, but it is also effective at counteracting stubborn stains and dirt from makeup sponges.

First of all, soak the sponge in micellar water and then squeeze it a few times until it gets deep into the sponge's holes. However, micellar water does not destroy bacteria, so it is recommended to clean with regular or antibacterial soap after using micellar water for it. Rinse it off well using clean water and let it dry.

3) In the washing machine

Clean makeup sponges are a must (Image via Freepik)

It is a very convenient way to clean makeup puffs in the washing machine as multiple puffs can be thrown in together with detergent along with a regular laundry load. In case one feels that this could stain clothes, they can be placed in a mesh bag. As they are pretty durable, they won’t get damaged. They can also be tumble dried with the clothes for quick drying.

4) In the microwave

Dirty sponges cause breakouts (Image via ipsy/Instagram)

Add water and soap to a microwave-safe container and then place the sponges in it. Make sure that the puffs are completely submerged. Microwave them for a minute, then wait a little, till it is cool enough. Squeeze out the sponge to eliminate excess water. Leave it to dry in the air. This method is very effective for a quick fix and for killing bacteria.

5) Using Cleansing pad

Makeup sponges (Image via Freepik)

Cleansing pads are extremely easy-to-use, affordable and effective. Apply some soap onto the sponge and make sure it is properly coated. Rub it against the bristles of the cleansing pad to remove stubborn stains. At times, more soap may have to be applied. Rinse the sponge under water thoroughly and leave it to dry.

As mentioned above, make sure to try out these simple techniques for puffs that always look as good as new. Once the makeup puffs are squeaky clean, one doesn't have to worry about breakouts caused by dirty or bacteria-ridden puffs.