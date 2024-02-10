5 Ways to use folding barn doors in your home to reduce space clutter

Folding barn doors create style and function, especially in small, tight spaces at home. Not only do barn doors look great, but they are also a fantastic way to separate certain areas at home. They reduce space and visual clutter, creating a more harmonious home. Furthermore, they can close off a space without needing to add a huge door swing, enhancing privacy in any space or room.

With a wide variety of styles, materials, and colors to choose from, there’s a folding barn door that can elevate every home. From traditional rustic charm to sleek and modern statement pieces, folding barn doors offer endless design possibilities.

For some inspiration in incorporating the beauty and function of barn doors at home, here are five ways to use folding barn doors.

5 Ways to Use Folding Barn Doors

Get inspired by these folding barn door ideas for the next quirky interior design statement that will be the envy of friends.

1) Double barn entryway door

Double barn doors are a practical and impressive solution for closing off wide spaces and large openings in a home. It’s especially great for transforming an interior space from a modern open layout into a more cozy home with dedicated spaces.

For example, instead of adding a fixed wall to separate the living area from the dining space, one can install a double-folding barn door instead. And unlike fixed walls, the door can be easily opened if a more open space is needed or closed for privacy.

2) En-suite folding barn door divider

Folding barn doors make excellent room dividers. They allow the creation of an extra room, like an en-suite bathroom. Think of getting that overdue privacy when taking a bath or doing a skincare routine in the evening.

Installing a bi-fold barn door in the en-suite makes the space extra private, creating a sanctuary for relaxation. While any type of door can work for this space, folding barn doors avoids unnecessary door swings, especially for tight en-suite bathroom areas.

3) Pantry bi-fold barn door

Barn doors in kitchens inject both beauty and functionality into an often overlooked space. Helping conceal pantry items and other appliances or tools, this folding barn door idea keeps the space organized and neat.

What’s more? It adds a touch of style that elevates the overall design of the kitchen or dining area. It can be a solid rustic barn door style or a more traditional one accented with glass for a little peek inside. Just remember to pick a barn door style that complements the kitchen decor.

4) Closet folding barn door partition

Hide closet clutter and make a statement with a simple folding barn door partition separating the closet from the rest of the bedroom. Or, if walk-in closets already have swinging doors, bi-fold barn doors make an excellent space-saving upgrade.

One tip for using folding barn doors for closets is to add glass inserts. It’s an instant full-length mirror, a closet must-have, and a fantastic way of making the space feel bigger and brighter.

5) Utility/laundry room folding barn door

A utility or laundry room is an excellent addition to any interior space. With all the domestic responsibilities at home, it makes incredible sense to have an area dedicated to cleaning, washing, and drying or somewhere to store cleaning supplies.

Using a folding barn door as a room divider, in this case, is a no-brainer. It’s cost-effective and easy to install. Moreover, they can hide everything behind and are stylish, which adds a unique focal point in an otherwise visually cluttered space.

Folding barn doors bring a stylish and unfussy addition to any interior. Perfect for homeowners craving extra privacy and room dividers, barn doors remove clutter from the eye line.

Get a ready-made folding barn door or make it a DIY home decor project. These folding barn door ideas give plenty of inspiration to start that next interior project.