6 Best French makeup brands of 2024

An assortment of luxurious and coveted French makeup brands is an exclusive addition to the country's extraordinary art taste. Not only the distinctive fashion, but some of its classic brands have been marked as celebratory makeup brands from this nation.

These brands are highly preferred due to their innovation in this realm. They not only emphasize cosmetic products but also mold them with supposedly skin-friendly ingredients.

Brands like Dior, Givenchy, and Chanel are some of the pioneer French makeup brands, while By Terry is a comparatively younger brand, reigning in the makeup industry for two decades.

Some of the best French makeup brands

Choosing a perfect French makeup brand can be pretty overwhelming.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few of your favorite brands. Let us know about them in the comments.

Chanel

Dior

Sisley Paris

Givenchy

Lancome

Yves Saint Laurant

1) Chanel

The French makeup brand, Chanel has garnered an assortment of beauty products, receiving nods from the likes of Margot Robbie. One of the products that makes the brand a celebrated one is its Les 4 Ombres eye shadow.

This eye shadow palette is from the Dans La Lumiere L'Ete collection, introducing four earthy tones for a sculpted and pigmented look. Beauty enthusiasts can find the product on the Chanel website for $68.

Apart from the eye shadow palette, the Le Volume De mascara receives attention from people due to its natural wax composition, retailing for $40 at Chanel, Nordstrom, and Ulta.

2) Dior

Another widely celebrated French makeup brand, Dior, has solidified a place in the makeup and skincare industry, offering an array of exquisite products. Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette is one of the best-selling products, which promises to have been formulated with light-reflecting pigments, retailing $45 at Sephora and Dior.

Dior Backstage Face and Body foundation is another best-selling product from this French makeup brand, available in forty shades. Along with the natural nude glow, this foundation has a water-resistant formula, obtainable from Nordstrom for $40.

3) Sisley Paris

Beauty enthusiasts who love to invest in makeup products that are skin-friendly as well, must try Sisley Paris. This French makeup brand introduced itself on its website, saying:

Phyto-cosmetology is the concept at the centre of Sisley’s creations and relates to using the best plant-based extracts in order to create the best cosmetics.

Sisleÿa le Teint 0C Foundation is one of the top-rated beauty products from the brand. This foundation has the properties that are supposed to augment skin's natural glow along with the anti-aging flairs. One can get them from the brand and Care to Beauty website for $137.

Le Phyto Blush is a non-powdery product, formulated with botanical oils. These highly pigmented and ultra-soft properties make the product a coveted one, available at Amazon for $49.

4) Givenchy

Known for the perfect ensembles, Givenchy's makeup products are as also renowned as the luxurious beauty brand. The Disturbia mascara comes under its best-selling products, garnering appreciation due to its high-pigmented application.

Supposed to last for twenty-four hours, this mascara can provide an intense black tint in the first application, retailing at Givenchy for $30. Le Rogue Sheer Velvet matte lipstick, priced at $40, is another sumptuous matte lipstick from the brand, presenting a long-lasting lipstick.

5) Lancome

In the list of best French makeup brands, Lancome must be included as it has been praised by experts. A renowned French makeup artist, Tracey Levy talked about this brand and its Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation, which is breathable and provides high coverage.

On the other hand, the Monsieur Big Volumizing mascara is well known for its high volume. Both the products can be found at Sephora, for $57 and $30, respectively.

6) Yves Saint Laurent

The popular YSL can be acclaimed as one of the best French makeup brands, introducing an array of products. When it comes to highly regarded makeup products, Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts.

This concealer is formed with anti-oxidants, and Moroccon Calendula extracts that take care of the skin as well. At Sephora, it is available for $40. Touche Eclet Blur primer is another masterpiece from this French makeup brand, available at Amazon for $56.

Brands like By Terry, Guerlain and Bourjois are some other popular French fashion brands which can be explored by beauty enthusiasts as well.