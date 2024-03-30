6 Best Korean skincare products from Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe products have been a popular choice among skincare enthusiasts because of their effectiveness and affordable price range. Many people prefer to use their products because of their hydrating features and vegan, cruelty-free formulas. The main ingredients that the brand uses are fruit extracts and clinical actives, suitable for all skin types.

According to brand's website, their products are designed to bring out the skin's natural instant glow while also improving skin health over time. One of their most loved product is Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

There are plenty of other Glow Recipe products that are high in demand and have a good reputation for being efficient. Let's take a look at them.

6 Best Glow Recipe products to try

When it comes to achieving hydrated and plumed skin overnight, people are sworn by the products from the Korean skincare brand, Glow Recipe. Their fruit-enriched products have become a staple for many consumers. Here are some of the best products from the brand to try in 2024:

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner

Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Refillable Moisturizer

Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum

Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser

Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum

1) Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops ($35)

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is known for brightening the skin with consistent use and has received positive reviews from users for the same. This Glow Recipe product has watermelon extracts, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and moringa seed oil, which deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.

2) Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner ($35)

Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner is super gentle and it is a good option for people who have sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. This Korean skincare product is very light and does not irritate the skin while exfoliating because it contains naturally derived BHA.

This toner contains watermelon, cactus water, PHA, willow bark (natural BHA), sugarcane, birch, and royal azalea tree-derived betaine salicylate.

3) Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Refillable Moisturizer ($40)

Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Refillable Moisturizer is lightweight, non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types. The product has a gel-based texture which provides an instantly cooling effect to the skin, giving it a plumed look.

This hydrating moisturizer incorporates ingredients like watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and licorice root extract.

4) Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum ($45)

When it comes to anti-aging, many people are confused about picking the products that are gentle on skin and can also provide the effective desired results. Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum can help in reducing the signs of aging as well as maintain healthy hydrated skin.

This Glow Recipe serum is formulated with copper peptides, pomegranate, and hyaluronic acid. All these ingredients work effectively on every skin type to make it firmer and radiant.

5) Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser ($34)

Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser acts as a makeup remover as well as a deep foaming cleanser. Whether it's tinted waterproof sunscreen or makeup, this cleanser will get rid of everything.

With blueberry extract, hyaluronic acid, AHA, and hydrating suds, this 3-in-1 cleanser is a perfect choice for Korean skincare regime.

6) Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum ($42)

While it is important to incorporate a good Salicylic-based product for textured and acne-prone skin, most of the time people with sensitive skin find it hard to tolerate this active ingredient. However, this Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum has a soothing milky texture, thus making it suitable for sensitive skin as well.

This product is formulated with 2% encapsulated salicylic acid, mandelic acid, strawberry, azelaic acid liposome, succinic acid, hyaluronic acid, allantoin, and bisabolol.

Buy these Glow Recipe products at the aforementioned prices from the brand's official website and experience the goodness of natural ingredients.