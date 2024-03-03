6 Best oil-based serums for deeper hydration

Deep moisturizing and locking in moisture are key to a face that feels soft and smooth, and oil-based serums offer an effective way to achieve that all-day supple skin. The magic of the oils in these products comes from their ability to mimic the sebum in the skin’s natural barrier, making them especially beneficial for moisturizing, smoothing, and rebalancing the skin.

Instead of entering the skin, most oils create a protective coating on the surface of the skin. They help repair the natural barrier that prevents water loss, making them a good choice for people with dry and oily skin types looking for emollients to soften and smooth the complexion.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

What is an oil-best serum?

Oil-based serums are anhydrous, which means they don’t contain water-based ingredients. What they do have are oils and lipids that can be nature’s true gifts once applied to the skin. Unlike water-based serums, these are richer in texture.

While they are not as quickly absorbed into the skin as their water-based cousins, oil-based face serums have a unique advantage: they don’t evaporate. They cocoon the skin with a protective barrier, which helps seal in moisture for longer-lasting hydration.

6 Best oil-based serums

Some believe that oil-based serums leave the face with a greasy, heavy feeling. However, these oil-based serums help achieve skin suppleness and balance the skin’s pH.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Serum in Oil

Pixi Retinol Oil

L’occitane Immortelle Oil-In Serum

The Inkey List Niacinamide Oil Control Serum

La Mer “The Revitalizing” Hydrating Serum

Pixi Jasmine Oil Blend

1. The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum in Oil

While rich, this vitamin-E-enriched serum is fast-absorbing and leaves the skin with a non-greasy finish. The light-texture concoction packed with natural-origin oils easily seeps into the skin, recharging the skin with moisture overnight.

Jojoba oil, almond oil, sesame oil, and raspberry seed oil all add to the serum’s lush and moisturizing potency, which leaves the skin softer and more radiant the next day.

Price: $36.99 (Amazon)

2. Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil Serum

This overnight serum restores skin plumpness and improves the look of pores and fine lines with its exquisite oil blend. Notable mentions include sweet almond oil, cranberry seed oil, and jojoba seed oil.

Also, it has retinol that smooths and refines, ceramides that add moisture, and peptides that revitalize and firm the complexion.

Price: $24 (Pixi Beauty)

3. L’occitane Immortelle Reset Oil-In Serum

Treat the skin to a luxurious spa-like experience with this luxe serum, perfect for bedtime routines, and get a more rested complexion overnight. It soothes and boosts the skin’s recovery from daily stress with Immortelle essential oil. The oil-based serum reduces wrinkles and restores the skin’s firmness.

Price: $92 (L’occitane)

4. The Inkey List Niacinamide Oil Control Serum

This lightweight oil-based serum delivers hydration to plump the skin while helping control excess oil, redness, and blemishes with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Meanwhile, soybean oil and squalane work together to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and prevent water loss.

Together, they power this serum’s skin-plumping effects and long-lasting hydration.

Price: $10 (The Inkey List)

5. La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum

Skincare seekers looking for a splurge can consider this hydrating serum from La Mer. The lightweight, antioxidant-rich formula glides softly on the skin to deliver immediate, deep hydration with sea-sourced energy.

It also has sesame seed oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, and meadowfoam seed oil, which soothes and reduces redness, hydrates, and seals in moisture.

Price: $265 (La Mer)

6. Pixi Skintreats Jasmine Oil Blend

With a rich oil blend that feels luxurious on the skin, this oil-based serum from Pixi helps the skin recover from dullness and moisture loss. It repairs and restores damaged and unbalanced complexions with an omega-6-rich formula.

Rounding up its soft, melted butter texture are botanical oils from sunflower, almond, cranberry, Rosa damascena, and coconut. While rich, this oil-based serum glides softly into the skin without leaving a gross, oily film on the surface.

Price: $24 (Pixi Beauty)

Get these oil-based serums at the mentioned price tags on the brand’s official website or online stores like Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

Note: it’s important to avoid overuse. Oil-based serums have such a high quantity of oils that a little goes a long way. Always patch-test before using oil-based serums on the skin.