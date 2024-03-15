6 Best perfume decants for women to try in 2024

Perfume decants are small-sized fragrances from popular aroma houses all over the world. The perfume decants—specially meant for women—allow perfume enthusiasts to experiment and enjoy myriad scents.

A scent-seeker, without committing to a full-sized bottle, can try out various perfume decants for women to suit their olfactory tastes and requirements. They can be many beauty enthusiasts' go-to elements, who prefer to try out different scents before investing in a larger quantity.

While adding versatility to their daily beauty regime, perfume decants ensure the user is always prepared with the perfect aroma for any occasion. Additionally, perfume decants for women are travel-friendly or kept in the perfumer's handbag, ensuring they always have their favorite fragrance on the go!

The 6 most aromatic perfume decants for women worth exploring in 2024

With every spritz, there is a memorable smell that is directed in a positive direction. Since aroma-infused recollections generally lean toward the positive, the perfume industry caters to several perfume decants that fit every woman's beauty routine and lifestyle.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of six aromatic perfume decants for women worth exploring in 2024. These perfect date night or casual outing fragrances are listed below with their original and decants' prices.

1) Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5, an age-old fragrance from the House of Chanel, has positioned itself at the top-most rank thanks to its refined, floral, soft fragrance. Launched in 1921, an off-beat EDP is tangy, sparkly, and almost champagne-like, perfect for special evening night-outs.

Possessing a mix of florals, laced with sandalwood and vanilla, this Chanel EDP blends into the undertones of neroli, May rose, and jasmine. Further, the minimalist design, hand-sealed with a Baudruche film bottle, makes this sensual perfume a must-have in many perfumer's closets.

Price: $172/100 mL (official website) or $17.20/decant (Amazon)

2) Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy EDT is a friendly floral aroma that strikes a perfect balance between being overpowering, precious, and exotic. Evoking a spirited aroma with every spritz, this feminine fragrance emits a pure and playful aroma.

Loaded with juicy wild berries and smooth white violets as top notes, it radiates a fresh scent on the skin, courtesy of its velvety jasmine, complementing the floral vibrancy. Further, it dries down with a sandalwood base note that imparts a warm aura. Sensual to the core, Daisy by Marc Jacobs can make an ideal gift thanks to its whimsical, retro-inspired bottle.

Price: $68.32 (Amazon) or $2.58 – $49.48 (The Fragrance Decant Boutique)

3) Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Spray

A tempestuous floral aroma with loads of cattleyas, sambac jasmine, freesia, and millions of rose petals, Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum is enhanced by patchouli and vanilla's mystic aroma, along with hints of bergamot and green tea.

Noted as a floral explosion, with its mood-lifting accords, Flowerbomb EDP is not too overpowering while lasting for hours. This bottle, which Fabien Baron created in the shape of a diamond grenade, is also eye-catching.

Price: $180/100 mL (official website) or $3.81–$26.85 (The Fragrance Decant Boutique)

4) Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau de Parfum

Marking its presence on the first row of the popularity race of exotic perfumes, Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau de Parfum is a luxurious, sensual feminine perfume crafted to make the perfumers feel luxuriously spoiled.

Featuring the top notes of raspberry, Amalfi lemon, and neroli, heart notes of gardenia, African orange flower, and jasmine, and base notes of white honey patchouli and amber, this EDP from Paco Rabanne emits a fresh and playful scent with every sprinkle. A seductive scent to the core, its bold diamond-shaped bottle, dressed in gold, gives a stunning presence on any dressing table.

Price: $71.51/79 mL (Amazon) or $4.55–$19.33 (The Fragrance Decant Boutique)

5) Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette

This fresh white floral fragrance from the aromatic house of Diptyque is a perfect blend of mysterious hints of iris, rose, African orange flower, pink pepper, musk, and benzoin. With each sprinkle, this EDT will remind users of summer nights, enveloped in a fresh sea breeze's aroma.

Working wonders, the scent marvels at a scent-seeker's olfactory nerves, making the wearer feel refreshed, energized, and full of spirit.

Price: $165/100 mL (Amazon) or $6.50–$26.43 (The Fragrance Decant Boutique)

6) Coach Dreams Eau de Parfum

Standing as an inspiration from the sunny road trip days through the American West deserted roads, Coach Dreams emits a radiant, woody aroma. Evoking anticipation, this EDP opens with fruit-woody notes of bitter orange and juicy pear, uncovering a heart of gardenia and cactus flowers. This EDP later dries down with the sensual Joshua tree and Ambroxan musk base notes.

Taking the perfumer on a journey from beginning to end, each sprinkle makes a memorable aroma that lasts a long time.

Price: $112/100 mL (Amazon) or $3.26–$14.19 (The Fragrance Decant Boutique)

Investing in perfume decants for women lets the perfumer explore diverse aromas without earmarking an entire bottle. Perfume aesthetes can buy any of these six perfume decants of 2024 from their in-house or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and The Fragrance Decant Boutique with a few clicks.