6 Kids’ room furniture products to capture playground-worthy excitement

When it comes to choosing kids’ room furniture, it’s important to create a space that is not only comfortable and cozy for rest, but also perfect for kids to explore, experiment, get creative, and play.

From small plush rocking chair additions to grand, playground-inspired bunk bed installations, these bedroom furnishing ideas bring both functional purpose and fun elements. Brands like Wayfair, Bed Bath and Beyond, and West Elm offer plenty of furniture pieces that can elevate a kid’s bedroom.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We might have missed a few of your favorite furniture design ideas. Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

6 Kids’ room furniture products for fun, playground-worthy interior decor

Designing a child’s bedroom is all about having fun with interior decor and statement furniture pieces. We have curated 6 kids’ room furniture products that are meant to give their space a sense of fantasy and playground-worthy excitement.

Plush rocking chair

Play tent

Bunk bed with slide

Indoor kiddie swing

All-in-one climbing arch rocker

Floor pillow

1) Plush rocking chair

When adding home furniture to the kids’ room, opt for a plush rocking chair in lieu of a standard one chair. Carpeted with teddy plush, they give a comfortable and warm feeling for the little ones to enjoy.

This kids’ room furniture is a playful addition to the bedroom, especially for the ones who enjoy bedtime stories. Plush rocking chairs can also come in handy when friends come over. Pick from different kid rocking chair designs and styles available on Bed Bath and Beyond, priced $100 onwards.

2) Play tent

Little ones love a colorful pop of play tent in their room, a perfect cozy space where they can listen to a story or read a book or just dream. It can be styled like a castle for the little princess' room or a spaceship tent for the adventurous kids.

Play tents and teepees for kids in different styles and designs are a dime a dozen on Amazon for $50 to $100.

Read more: 6 Best Disney home decor ideas in 2024

3) Bunk bed with slide

Bunk beds are incredibly practical as they provide more bed area while occupying minimal floor space. A great way to uplevel a basic bunk bed is by having a slide (instead of a ladder). Now, they will have a place to sleep and play, bringing the fun-filled playground experience of going up and down the slide into their bedroom.

Wayfair has a decent collection of this home furniture with slides for $500 and up.

4) Indoor kiddie swing

Indoor kiddie swings can bring the fun of the playground within the house walls. Especially when it’s raining or during the snowy season, this kids’ room furniture product provides a safe swinging experience for kids without going outside.

Amazon is a treasure trove for great indoor swings for kids, from swing sets and hammocks for anywhere around $50 or less.

Read more: 10 Cozy home decor ideas to add warmth

5) All-in-one climbing arch rocker

A wooden climbing arch rocker is an exciting way to promote physical and cognitive skills to babies and toddlers, making them a nice kids’ room furniture addition. It can be a climbing device for active toddlers or a nice, cushioned rocker for when they want to settle down with a good book.

Find beautifully designed cushioned wooden climbing arch rockers on Amazon for $80 to $100.

6) Floor pillow

Large floor pillows made with soft materials make a multipurpose addition to a kids room, a fun, cozy room decor that adds extra seating or simply a spot to curl up with a picture book.

West Elm is a hub for soft, plush larger floor cushions and crash pads for kids, with prices starting at $100.

These kids’ room furniture products are some of the best functional decor items that can bring playground-worthy fun and excitement to the space.

Get these furniture pieces in different styles, designs and colors from stores like Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, West Elm, and Amazon, at the aforementioned prices.

Read more: Harry Potter home decor: 7 Ways to surprise a Potterhead