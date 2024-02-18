11 Best Burke Decor home furniture and interior designs for 2024

Burke Decor home furniture is curated to make living spaces more enjoyable and comfortable. The namesake brand, founded by Erin E. Burke, is a digital hub of stylish design and exceptional quality merged to create pieces that make every room look more put-together and polished.

The online boutique shop has a sprawling collection of decorative home accessories, luxury pieces, sleek furniture, and home furnishings to fit every homeowner and interior designer’s personal style.

Burke Decor has a mix of creative styles to suit every interior, from mid-century-inspired pieces to attention-grabbing art-deco accents. Anyone looking to furnish their home can consider browsing through Burke Decor home furniture options and interior design ideas.

11 Best-selling Burke Decor home furniture

Outfit interiors with best-selling Burke Decor home furniture. From comfy sectionals to statement furniture pieces, these 11 items can transform a space into a homey, cozy interior.

Catena Sectional

Anders Chair

Osso Bar Stool

Round Cerused Oak Dining Table

Allegra Sideboard

Catena Sofa

Embrace Cuddle Chair

Posada L-Shaped Desk

Zach Coffee Table

Mitchell Accent Bench

Root Stool

1) Catena Sectional

Embracing the bean-bag-inspired shape, this Burke Decor home furniture envelopes with all-out relaxation and coziness. The low-slung sofa features a homely, module-based design that is both chic and flexible, as well as comfortable.

It can be purchased in different styles or modules and combined in multiple ways, creating unique styles and expressions.

Price: $2,680 (Burke Decor)

2) Anders Chair

The Anders chair is Burke Decor home furniture’s take on the plush Tibetan lambskin that is sure to be a favorite perch in any home. Featuring abundantly plush lambskin with a wooden frame base, it’s a statement piece as it is a comfortable place to relax at the end of the day.

Price: $4,803 (Burke Decor)

3) Osso Bar Stool

This Burke Decor home furniture is one of the brand’s most popular designs for its versatility. It’s a sleek bar stool with an endless option of possibilities, thanks to its 30.5-inch seat height, like a wooden standing desk stool.

It’s available in natural oak, black oak, and teak brown to fit any home’s aesthetic.

Price: $636.65 (Burke Decor)

4) Round Cerused Oak Dining Table

This dining table for four looks sleek with its classic, minimalist silhouette. Best of all? It’s a space-saving design, perfect for smaller dining areas. A cone-tapered base offers a solid foundation to a rounded tapering tabletop, adding a thoughtful contrast to the minimalist, homely white cerused oak veneer finish.

Price: $4,220.78 (Burke Decor)

5) Allegra Sideboard

Go Au Naturel in the interior with this Burke Decor home furniture that fits right into a Japandi-style home. It features a spacious honey-finished oak sideboard with wood-backed door panels made of natural cane that add a textural, trendy touch to the overall design.

Fully versatile, the Allegra sideboard fits right into the living room and dining room spaces.

Price: $1,499 (Burke Decor)

6) Catena Sofa

Bold design meets total comfort in Burke Decor’s Catena sofa. It is another bean-bag-inspired shape from Burke Decor, which embraces a low living coziness.

The low-slung sofa is generously dimensioned and designed with microcellular foam that ensures all-out comfort and relaxation. It fits anywhere, and its durability and homely comfort are well appreciated.

Price: $2,689 (Burke Decor)

7) Embrace Cuddle Chair

Get statement Burke Decor home furniture in this cuddle chair, featuring an upholstered billowy shape that looks like a giant plush toy. It has a widely proportioned chair and a half design complete with a curvy, rounded back and cascading arms that emulate two arms enfolding the seater in a big bear hug.

Price: $5,841.73 (Burke Decor)

8) Posada L-Shaped Desk

A versatile module desk, this Burke Decor home furniture fits right in any home office, no matter the size. It’s customizable to suit any space while adding convenient storage space to the office.

Made with amber-finished oak paired with cognac top-grain leather, this desk and media console hybrid looks sleek.

Price: $3,499 (Burke Decor)

9) Zach Coffee Table

Outfit a living space with a one-of-a-kind center table that adds both a sense of softness and function to any space. The pedestal-style base is simple but, made of solid burnished para wood, it provides a strong foundation for a rounded tabletop. The bullnose edging rounds up the coffee table's softness and style.

Price: $999 (Burke Decor)

10) Mitchell Accent Bench

This is a unique Burke Decor home furniture that is both functional and designed to make a statement. Featuring folded sides, this accent bench looks sophisticated. Moreover, the upholstered fabric adds to its overall luxurious appeal.

Even better? The rich upholstery is specially created to withstand stains, spills, and high-traffic wear. This accent bench is meant to stay comfortable and beautiful for a long time.

Price: $999 (Burke Decor)

11) Root Stool

Bring a little raw element into the interior with this unique home furniture. A single teak tree root makes up each stool, a leftover or waste material discarded in mass production. Each stool is hand-crafted and stained to create a truly one-of-its-kind piece.

Keep it as a nice side table in the living room or additional seating in the hallway—there are endless possibilities.

Price: $269 (Burke Decor)

Short of popping up to one of its stores in LA or Ohio, the only place to get these pieces is through Burke Decor’s official website. The brand ships around the world, although fees vary by weight.

Burke Decor home furniture pieces are also available with a range of discounts and seasonal promotions, accessible through their site.

