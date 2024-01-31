What is bookshelf wealth? Explore the 2024 trend for your home libraries

The newest interior design buzzword for 2024 is bookshelf wealth. It’s a trendy lifestyle-focused design style that has especially piqued the interest of book lovers. Bibliophiles and design fanatics on TikTok might already be familiar with the term, which has racked up 2.1 million views, featuring videos of elegantly styled bookshelves filled with a vast collection of curated and well-read books.

But while the design style considers books as one of its design pillars, it goes beyond book organization. To successfully achieve the bookshelf wealth decor aesthetic, the key is to consider the unique aura of the whole home. Think floor-to-ceiling bookshelves or unconventional book displays paired with furniture and decor that make the space look cozy and lived in.

What is bookshelf wealth?

Bookshelf wealth is a design style that celebrates personalized, homey, and thoughtfully curated interiors filled with items collected over time, especially your beloved literature.

A minimalist shelf or a bevy of pretty hardcovers neatly arranged based on the color of their spines will not quite fit the trend. In a bookshelf-styled interior, shelves won’t be overly styled or staged. Instead, it should look cluttered without being chaotic or messy.

The interior design trend is about showing off your home library in a very personal way, often reflecting your reading journey. Usually, these books are personally curated or collected over time, not purchased by the yard to fill up empty shelves.

But beyond displaying book collections, it heavily leans toward coziness, with a snug spot to read nearby, whether it’s a small couch, a bean bag, or a tufted bed under the window. Other common design characteristics of bookshelf wealth include:

Mismatched colored spines

Displayed collection of trinkets and treasures

A mix of patterns that look traditional and lived-in than a styled maximalist

Historical design features like wood paneling and molding

Art pieces hung in unconventional ways

Stained glass windows

Adopting this style doesn’t mean a museum-quality interior. The space just needs to be filled with what strikes a chord with you.

Bookshelf wealth decorating ideas to nail the viral look

Bookshelf wealth is more about pulling together pieces you want to be surrounded by and not so much about styling a space to achieve a specific design aesthetic.

Decorating a home with this style in mind can look different for anybody, but there are a few design hallmarks to help achieve this eclectic style. Here are a few ideas to inspire your next decor project.

1) Pick bookcases over floating shelves

Floating or minimalist shelves should be avoided if you want to embrace the bookshelf wealth trend. Pick antique wooden bookcases that feel bulky and sturdy instead. They go best with the artful and collected look this style is known for.

Built-in bookshelves are even better. Floor-to-ceiling shelves easily capture the cozy, lived-in aesthetic of this design.

2) Get creative with book stacking

There’s no reason to display all the books the same way. Add visual depth to the space by mixing up book stacking. Embrace a carefree approach to book organization. Here are some ideas that can help:

Display books at different heights

Stack books vertically and horizontally

Stack books on the floor

Try stacking books on top of rarely used chairs

3) Experiment with pattern play

Mixing colors, patterns, textures, and sizes adds to the diversity of the eye and also fits well with the lived-in aesthetic of bookshelf wealth. Try mixing textiles, incorporating wallpapers, or adding interesting book jackets to some of the books. Layered rugs and a mix of colors and patterns in the furniture’s upholstery are also worthy additions.

Incorporating traditional designs, vintage elements, and rich color palettes also helps achieve a well-rounded interior. Think of ornate moldings and natural wood trims on windows and doors.

4) Layer art pieces and collectibles

Display books and collectibles together to achieve the style’s slightly disheveled look. Have a painting hanging outside the moldings, like it was placed there randomly, or perch larger art pieces on the floor. Another option is to mix and match different frame sizes, patterns, and materials.

Mixing art with photos, souvenirs, and family heirlooms further adds interest and personality to the space. Bringing a few indoor plants into the space will not go wrong either.

For anybody who has a passion for reading and collecting books and is surrounded by art, sculpture, and interesting decor pieces, bookshelf wealth is more of an interior design style than a new trend. It’s authentic and meant to be a display of personality in an artfully chaotic manner.

