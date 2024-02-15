What are the best calming paint colors to soothe your senses at home? 2024 paint trends explored

Creating a peaceful and cozy home starts with color—calming paint colors, to be specific. As certain colors can achieve a specific mood and ambiance at home, picking calming interior paint colors can help promote relaxation and coziness. They can transform homes into havens where people can fully relax and unwind.

Thankfully, calming paint colors are dominating the interior design trends for 2024, so there are plenty of options. From cool greens and soothing blues to warm tones and dark hues, calming interior paint colors leave any space looking fresh, clean, and cozy.

Ahead, explore the calming interior paint colors expected to take over this year to give any home a refresh and mental reset.

Best calming paint colors for home

Moody Blues

Associated with creativity and wisdom, blue is one of the most soothing colors there is. Using this calming paint color at home creates an aesthetic that is most relaxing to the eyes, perfect for finding peace and restoration.

Moody blues, in particular, are incredibly grounding, and perfect for feel-good interior design ideas. Their medium tones are very classic and never really go out of style. They also gave subtle green and gray undertones that give a little drama when paired with different hues.

Rich Neutrals

Neutrals are not going anywhere anytime soon this year. They are a crowd favorite for those looking for clean, simple, and calming paint colors like in Japandi-style homes.

And comfy neutrals are not only limited to whites and creams. Richer shades, like warm corals and light rust, are perfect for their mellow, soothing qualities.

Earthy Browns

2024 is bringing brown back to interior design, especially in wall colors. The year is going to embrace warmer, earthier shades of calming paint colors that feel equally inviting and grounding. Richer brown hues also add sophistication and depth to any design landscape.

Warm Greens

Another earthy, calming paint color to expect in 2024 is warmer shades of green. Think of it as bringing a piece of nature into an interior space, which instantly transforms any interior scene into a relaxing greenery haven.

Different shades of green work, but the mood and ambiance can be different depending on the hues selected. Bolder greens can make a statement, while muted greens add a certain calming and tranquil effect.

Soft Black

The moodiness of a soft black shade appeals to homeowners wanting a calming, moody, and timeless space. With a signature elegant look associated with dark colors in a home, soft blacks evoke sophistication that makes spaces feel equally inviting and relaxing.

Try soft black shades in places that could use warming, comforting energy like the home office or a cozy living room.

Deep Olive

Plenty of deeper shades are taking over the 2024 home interior design trends. Their popularity comes from the balanced sophistication and comfort they can create.

Deep olive shades, in particular, create an organic feel reminiscent of open nature. It’s a great choice for creating a timeless space at home, perfect for dining and kitchen design ideas. Other soft and earthier shades of green are another option. These calming paint colors create a restful and restorative energy perfect for bedrooms.

Dark Mauves

Bold hues that act as neutrals are making a comeback in 2024. Sitting between violet and pink, mauve is a great choice for something bright but still calming. Its rich and muted qualities capture a certain elegance reminiscent of the Victorian era’s old-world finish.

Equally earthy and aromatic, a splash of dark mauve can enhance any room.

These trending calming paint colors are not limited to the walls alone. They can also provide transformative effects when used on ceilings. Painted floors are increasingly becoming trendy as well. So, using these calming interior paint colors on the floor is another option for turning any interior space into a relaxing haven.

