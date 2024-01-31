What is Lime-wash paint? Exploring the old-world finish that’s always in trend

Lime-wash paint is a romantic material that dates back to the Roman Empire, but with a timeless elegance, it still remains a favorite wall finish for interior design experts and home decorators alike.

Instagram is currently falling for the soft aesthetic of lime washing, which creates old-world, textured walls in modern interiors. People appreciate its natural qualities and its mineral matte finish with a non-glossy, velvety, suede-like texture.

With its nod to the ancient painting method and chic imperfect paint finish across walls, it’s easy to see why Lime-wash is having a moment. Anybody decorating their home can consider Lime-wash paint to achieve timelessly beautiful interior and exterior walls.

What is Lime-wash paint?

Lime-wash is a natural, mineral-based paint that gets its textural veneer from added sandstone aggregate. Up close, it has an almost chalky-like finish, but is soft to the touch, creating a textured aesthetic similar to plaster, but being far easier to apply.

Pros

Natural, solvent-free paint

Hypoallergenic

Absorbs odor

Breathable

Resistant to mold

Naturally bacteria-resistant

Cons

Limited color palette

Requires several coats to get desired effects

Limewashing is loved by interior designers and homeowners alike for its wholly natural characteristics, which give the interior raw and rustic tones. It’s an inexpensive way to create a perfectly imperfect design style, much like the bookshelf wealth decorating trend.

The main characteristic of Lime-wash paint is its varying shades of natural colors. They have a matte paint finish with depth that brings calming effects to a room.

Moreover, their natural hues have a way of refracting light beautifully, which adds a distinctly soft luminescence to every space.

Lime-wash paint doesn’t have chemicals commonly used in interior and exterior paints that one would consider hazardous. Anybody looking for hypoallergenic paints can consider lime-wash. Thanks to the alkaline pH of limestone, they are extra resistant to bacteria and mold.

Read more: What is the dopamine decor trend? Explore the feel-good interior design

How to apply Lime-wash paint

The thing about lime-wash is that it reacts differently depending on the surface, so results may look uneven. A helpful tip to avoid this is applying multiple layers of primer before the first coat of lime wash.

Of course, you can apply a lime wash without a primer, but remember to swatch in different areas to see how it would look on a certain surface.

One of the best things about old-world paints, like lime-wash, is their versatility. There’s no “right way” to apply or create a paint finish or texture, and lime wash is pretty forgiving.

One can try a combination of different painting techniques like medium-sized strokes, curved motions or a more organic movement. The paint applies easily and faster than regular paint. Two coats of lime-wash paint are usually enough to get the desired effect.

Lime-wash paint is traditionally known for creating an old-world look, but it can truly be used in many styles of home. As much as it can accentuate the well-worn feel of a century-old farmhouse, lime-washed walls can also add dimension to modern homes.

Lime-washing isn’t limited to walls either. One can use it to update old furniture and get a century-old whitewashed finish.

Read more: What is Japandi style? 5 Ways to ace the home decor trends

Frequently Asked Question

How do you clean Lime-wash painted walls?

Cleaning lime-washed walls isn't required or recommended. Unlike standard paint surfaces, the mottled, shadowy effect of lime wash walls shows much less dirt. But should walls need a bit of touch-up, one only needs to apply a diluted re-coat of lime wash.

What colors does Lime-wash come in?

Compared to typical wall paints, Lime-wash, with its neutral aesthetic, has a pretty limited color palette. Traditionally, it’s available in terracotta, ochres, and various earth tones. Chic hues of whites and creams are also available. Some brands may offer more color varieties than others, including custom blends.

Read more: Best color trends for your bedroom in 2024