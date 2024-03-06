Harry Potter home decor: 7 ways to surprise a Potterhead

Harry Potter themed home decor items are the most magical way to give one's home a Hogwarts Castle-style makeover. With a mix of Gothic accents, vintage patterns, moody hues, plush fabrics, and merchandise, there are a lot of home decor ideas that loyal Potterheads will love.

Anyone who has been dreaming of incorporating the iconic wizarding world into their homes can mix and match these elements for a uniquely styled home.

7 Harry Potter home decor ideas for Potterheads

Check out these Harry Potter home decor finds that every Potterhead will find appealing and fantastical.

1) Harry Potter on Canvas by Winston Porter

Harry Potter on Canvas by James Blakeway Painting (Image via Wayfair)

A moody Harry Potter home decor piece, this wall art will either add an eclectic touch when placed against a dark-painted wall or award an enchanting feel to a neutral wall. The mystical cityscape is set in a waterproof canvas that creates a rustic look - perfect for home offices, bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens.

Price: $48.99 (Wayfair)

2) The Marauders Map Area Rug

The Marauders Map rug (Image via Wayfair)

Complements any living room, and adds texture to floors, this Harry Potter-themed rug is bound to make a statement. It’s also a practical addition to any Potterhead’s home decor, with its durable construction and vintage finish.

Price: $136.99 (Wayfair)

3) LED Floating Candles

With these floating candles, one can enjoy a whiff of Hogwarts within the comfort of their home. These candles can light up hallways and rooms and create a hauntingly aesthetic mood. The flameless design also makes for a perfect alternative to the cumbersome task of lighting a dozen candles.

Price: $22 (Amazon)

4) Harry Potter Nagini Velvet Bean Bag Chair

Harry Potter Nagini beanbag chair (Image via Pottery Barn Teen)

This comfy seating with its luxe velvet fabric and gilded snake is a magical addition to any Harry Potter-inspired interior design. With comfort in mind, the Nagini beanbag is a fantastic place to read and watch Harry Potter books and movies. The velvet slipcover is removable, which also makes it easy to clean.

Price: $249 (Pottery Barn Teen)

5) Mirror of Erised Replica

In the wizarding world, full-size mirrors often reveal the deepest desires of the heart. This intricate recreation of the iconic Mirror of Erised is a perfect addition to a superfan's home. Featuring a luxe gilded design, intricate detailing, and antiqued golden finish, this full-length mirror can be wall-mounted to red on a tabletop.

Price: $500 (Pottery Barn)

6) Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Shelf

Harry Potter Forbidden Forest shelf (Image via Pottery Barn Teen)

This piece, which also transforms into a storage option, can turn any empty wall space into the magical Forbidden Forest. It features delicate carvings and a hand-applied, antiqued gold finish. This wall decor can display a range of items - from framed photos to other Harry Potter memorabilia.

Price: $199 (Pottery Barn Teen)

7) Golden Snitch Lamp

Straight from the wizarding world, this levitating lamp resembles the iconic design of the Golden Snitch in a bell jar. Featuring a spellbinding charm, this table lamp can light up the bedroom or adorn the living room as a collectible.

Price: $37.95 (Walmart)

These Hogwarts-approved Harry Potter home decors are perfect for Potterheads. Get these wizarding world-inspired decor finds at the mentioned prices across online stores like Pottery Barn Teen, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

