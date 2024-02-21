11 IKEA decor items that are under $100

With great prices and unbeatable quality, one can’t go wrong with IKEA decor items for outfitting a stylish home on a budget. It’s one of the favorite home brands of homeowners moving into a new place or renovating an old one.

Famously known for their Swedish style, IKEA’s designs evoke timeless and classic qualities that won’t look dated come next season. What’s even better? IKEA has a way of offering new pieces that fit almost every design style for every room.

While not everything in the store is a winner, their seemingly endless option to fill up every room in homes makes them a first stop for homeowners and decorators alike.

11 IKEA decor items under $100 for home

In honor of one of the most favorite affordable home brands for many homeowners, we curated 11 IKEA decor items that can transform any space and home for just under $100.

1. Varmblixt LED wall/mirror lamp ($99.99)

This IKEA decor item is a home decor, a mirror, and a lamp. Varmblixt LED wall/mirror lamp creates a soft, cozy mood light anywhere in a home. It’s both a discreet and an eye-catching addition to any wall.

The bronze-colored glass looks stylish and sleek during the daytime, while the dimmable light fixture transforms the piece into a wonderful living room decor at night.

2. Hostkvall cushion cover ($6.99)

Switching out cushion covers is an excellent way to spruce up an interior on a limited budget. Featuring a contrasting color of golden-orange leaf pattern and black background, this pillow cover adds an eye-catching element and a certain coziness to any room.

The cushion cover measures 20 x 20 inches and is machine-washable for easy care.

3. Pelarronn vase set ($17.99)

This vase comes in a practical pack of two, designed with different sculptural shapes and earthy colors that fits a Japandi home. They are perfect for decorating on their own or for keeping Farmer’s Market blooms in place.

Use this IKEA decor item individually, matched together, or stacked together—the options are endless.

4. Blasverk table lamp ($16)

Serving both as a lamp and an art piece, the Blasverk table lamp is an understated but beautiful IKEA decor item.

Its soft shape with a slightly retro touch makes it a perfect fit for any interior style and a great addition to any room in the house. Moreover, the lamp spreads a soft light, creating a cozy and homey feel.

5. Knorralg LED string light ($10.99)

String lights make the most stunning wall art on a budget. With 12 battery-operated LED lights, this lighting shade is perfect as a decorative piece on the wall, the windows, or even placed on top of the table. It creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere once the lights are turned on.

6. Tarnaby table lamp ($29.99)

During the daytime, this table lamp is a statement piece with its ancient old-school design reminiscent of kerosene lamps of the olden days. At night, this IKEA decor item turns into a fantastic mood lighting with its visible light bulb that emulates a soft, live flame.

What’s even better? It’s completely dimmable to suit the vibe of the hour.

7. Skalboda armchair ($99.99)

This bowl-shaped armchair is one of IKEA’s retro-Scandi ranges available in orange and black. It’s perfect for decorators or homeowners looking for IKEA decor items that serve both looks and function.

The simplistic metal design would fit any home interior style and, with a cushion pillow, it could be the comfiest chair for lounging.

8. Mavinn table runner ($17.99)

One can opt for elegance with a stylish table runner when decorating dining room spaces. This simple and cheap IKEA decor item dresses up the table for ordinary days or special occasions, perfect for enhancing table decor with personalized style.

It’s made of woven cotton material designed with hand-embroidered details that look understated but classically elegant at the same time.

9. Gangbro multicolor doormat ($7.99)

It’s a hard-wearing doormat that’s made of coconut fibers, which ensures dirt stays at the door. But with a colorful design, it adds a splash of vibrancy to a minimalist interior, a perfect way to invite guests in.

It’s a simple IKEA decor item, but one that can quickly transform the doorway into an incredibly inviting space.

10. Sommarlanke LED decorative table lamp ($13.99)

A unique decorative piece by day, a cozy mood light that shines for up to six hours when dusk falls. It has a built-in timer, allowing the lamp to automatically turn on at the same time every day.

And because it’s battery operated, the table lamp is convenient and easy to use, even for candlelit dinners in the backyard.

11. Omsesidig cushion cover ($12.99)

For spaces that need a quick splash of color, this cushion cover is the perfect playful hue to liven up the space. It perfectly fits the dopamine decor aesthetic with its bold and colorful patent of yellow, blue, and red motifs that can add a new and fresh feeling to any space. Pick one or more for a playful mix of style.

When shopping for IKEA decor items, it can be tempting to pick everything that looks interesting and unique, especially with their affordable price tags.

But, it’s important to pick items that fit the space or home’s design aesthetic. This way, it won’t necessarily scream “this is from IKEA,” but will seamlessly blend into the overall style of the room for a more curated space.

