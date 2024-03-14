6 Best Disney home decor ideas to try in 2024

A Disney lover can bring its magic into every corner of the house without making the space cheesy or cartoony with the best Disney home decor ideas. With nearly 200k Instagram posts on #Disneydecor, this interior design style has charmed many homeowners and decorators.

For anyone intrigued, there are plenty of grown-up ways to add Disney home decor without being too theme-y. From Mickey-approved kitchen accessories to subtle pieces of little reminders of favorite Disney characters all over the house, Disney home decor ideas are a wonderful way to make the home the happiest place on earth.

6 Best Disney home decor ideas

For decor aficionados who don't only love Disney but also want to live in Disney, here are some grown-up ways to add quirky Disney home decor that will add some magic to any room.

Mickey head string art

Disney-themed gallery wall

Disney-inspired tableware

Mickey head plush pillows

Mickey ears collection wall decor

Disney tufted rugs

1. Mickey head string art

String art home decor is a unique way to decorate a space and give it a striking personality. Plus, it’s an inexpensive home decor idea that’s easy to make with simple tools: a wood board type, 1-inch nails, and big rolls of string. And for the pattern, it can be anything—different shapes and patterns with different colors.

For a Disney-inspired home decor, it can be the iconic Mickey head. It can be done using black string for a minimalist Disney wall hanging or in the classic black and red colors to add an extra pop of color to the walls.

And Mickey's head is not where it ends, because this DIY wall decor project can also be done in different Disney-inspired characters.

2. Disney-themed gallery wall

Disney art prints are a perfect addition to any room—a gallery wall of favorite Disney pictures can make an interesting focal point. For anyone interested in decorating empty walls at home with more classic Disney artwork, try getting prints of animated drawings and fairytale paintings.

They are lovely and whimsical pieces that can add a bit of magic to the room.

Another option is to print beautiful scenes from favorite Disney movies or find ready-to-frame Disney-inspired art prints online.

Amazon and Etsy are a goldmine of art print choices, from vibrant, colorful prints to old-school Disney rides patent art prints.

3. Disney-inspired tableware

Disney can help decorate the dining room for a more magically cozy space. Try incorporating favorite Disney characters into dining room decor, from cutesy princess-inspired tea sets to polka dot place settings, to Disney-inspired candle holders or table centerpieces.

4. Mickey head plush pillows

Mickey Mouse head plush pillows are a classic way to add some Disney spirit to any room. It’s a simple Disney home decor idea but, as a pretty recognizable figure, it’s a subtle but sure way to bring a little bit of Disney to the couch or bedrooms.

Switch out some of the couch cushions with a couple of Mickey head pillows in plush fabrics. They can make the space feel cozy but full of personality, and they can be picked in any color to match the room’s aesthetic.

5. Mickey ears collection wall decor

Here’s a simple thing to do with a collection of Mickey Mouse ears—turn them into wall decor. Disney fans who are passionate about collecting Mickey and Minnie ears in different designs, vibrant colors, and glittery styles, this Disney home decor idea will be right up their alley.

Instead of letting those precious ears piled up in a closet drawer, display them on the wall to give any room a sense of Disney magic.

6. Disney tufted rugs

Rugs are incredibly simple add-ons that can elevate an interior space, and Disney tufted rugs are just the right pick to bring some magic into any room.

From large area rugs in the living room with Mickey Mouse silhouette doodles to bath mats with Mickey stencil designs, this Disney home decor idea is perfect for every kind of Disney fanatic.

From wall decor to cozy couch cushions and adorable tufted rugs there are plenty of Disney home decor ideas that can bring some of the Disney magic into the interior design. Try some of these ideas or switch them up to create personalized home designs.

