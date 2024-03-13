9 Best ideas to ace the ‘Cottage Core’ home decor

Celebrating a simple, home-focused aesthetic, ‘Cottage Core’ home decor doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. From natural elements like fresh blooms to vintage pieces like patchwork quilts, ‘Cottage Core’ home decor showcases an aesthetic that is full of character, tradition, and timelessness, which is super easy to recreate at home. It is an enduring trend that embraces nostalgia along with a cozy country look.

What is the ‘Cottage Core’ home decor style?

Inspired by simplicity, ‘Cottage Core’ home decor is a style that embraces a truly authentic homey feel. It gained popularity alongside sleek, minimalist interior designs like Japandi style. But while Japandi is more neutral and clean-lined, the ‘Cottage Core’ design has maximalism at its heart. It craves a mix of textures and patterns, bold and happy colors, and oversized pieces.

‘Cottage Core’ style isn’t too fussy, and instead, it is about mixing and matching different elements to create an overall comfortable living space. Imagine a traditional English cottage with all its cushions, throws, area rugs, vintage china, books, and pottery—everything that makes the space feel fuzzy and warm.

Think of it as an “escape the modern-day stress” aesthetic, where the space features elements that are reminiscent of simpler things and calmness. The style closely resembles the granny chic decor, inspired by a romanticized version of traditional cottage life.

9 Best ‘Cottage Core’ home decor ideas

From floral wallpapers and flowery beddings to vintage-inspired wall decor, these ‘Cottage Core’ home decor ideas will achieve the perfectly cozy, lived-in aesthetic.

Play with multiple textures, patterns, and prints

Get wallpapers

Go for botanical, floral patterns

Show special finds

Show handmade details

Pick upholstered furniture

Add a quilt

Draw in nature

Get artful with a tablescape

1) Play with multiple textures, patterns, and prints

The ‘Cottage Core’ home decor embraces some pattern play—incorporating a variety of playful, interesting prints, textures, and patterns in curtains, throw pillows, lampshades, and other items.

Mixing and matching different items creates the cozy, collected vibe that the ‘Cottage Core’ style is all about.

2) Get colorful with wallpapers

Wallpapers bring an effortless chic style and rustic aesthetic to a ‘Cottage Core’ interior. Usually, ‘Cottage Core’ wallpapers feature tones of gray, cream, and beige alongside more vibrant nature-inspired patterns. Wallpapers with floral and botanical designs are incredibly welcome in this interior design style.

3) Go for botanical and floral patterns

It wouldn’t be a complete ‘Cottage Core’ home without the inclusion of botanical and floral patterns. Whether one opts for floral wallpaper, flowery bedding, cushion covers with floral detailing, or even a bouquet of fresh flowers, plenty of blooms are a mainstay in ‘Cottage Core’ home decor.

Botanical prints on sofas and chairs are also perfect for this style, as well as prints of plants and flowers with a brushstroke texture.

4) Show off special finds

‘Cottage Core’ spaces typically appear curated, with plenty of antique and vintage elements present in the room. These home decor finds will give the space its storied, passed-down aesthetic.

Instead of displaying overly modern accents, stick to special finds with unique, vintage-like appeals to embrace this design style.

5) Showcase handmade details

When it comes to finishing touches and little details, handmade items are the hallmark of ‘Cottage Core’ home decor. Adorn the room spaces liberally with handmade items like cross-stitched, embroidered samplers, knitted items, and dried flower arrangements. Wall hangings made of natural materials like yarn and cotton are also perfect to fashion ‘Cottage Core’ walls.

6) Pick out plush, upholstered furniture

A ‘Cottage Core’ space can’t be any cozier with plush, upholstered couches to sit down on with a good book for hours on end. Deep, comfy chairs paired with chunky throws and cushion pillows can give your home a cozy, lived-in vibe.

7) Add a patchwork quilt

If there’s a patchwork quilt sitting pretty in the linen closet, it’s high time to take it out, making it an instant ‘Cottage Core’ home decor item that can amp up the room’s setting.

Anybody who doesn’t have one tucked deep in the closet, keep an eye out for quilts with interesting designs and colors from flea markets and vintage stores.

8) Draw in nature

Bring some spirit of nature into the interior—thriving plants are the essence of the ‘Cottage Core’ design. This decor idea can be as simple as placing a few clay pots of herbs or greens on the kitchen windowsill where they can get ample sunlight or it can be a bouquet of flowers, either fresh or dried, on the kitchen counter.

Sketches and paintings of mushrooms, butterflies, or anything in nature also fit well with the ‘Cottage Core’ look.

9) Get extra artful with the tablescape

One of the best 'Cottage Core' home decor ideas is to add some artful tablescapes to the kitchen and dining space. Take out table linens and vintage china and tea sets. These simple add-ons will bring a note of country charm to the table.

‘Cottage Core’ style is practical and memorable as well as pretty and cozy, making the home a refuge where everyone can rest, refresh, and enjoy the simpler things in life.

