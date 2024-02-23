10 Best abstract wall art decor ideas to add to your home decor trends

Decorating homes with abstract wall art decor is a great way to bring any empty, dull wall or room to life in a deeply personal way, either emotional or thought-provoking. Abstract art has a certain simplicity to it, at least at first glance. But these art decor pieces can send anybody into deeper thought.

Moreover, hanging abstract wall art decor pieces at home is an easy way to create a focal point in any room. It can be a colorful focal point against dark interior walls or an exploration of texture and pattern in a minimalist, monochromatic interior design.

What are the best abstract wall art decor ideas for homes?

There are practically endless abstract wall art decor ideas to decorate a home, such as modern, geometric prints, unconventional shapes and textures, soft watercolor-style pieces, or unexpected color combo graffiti.

Abstract wall art pieces are such a favorite among homeowners and decorators. While without subjects, abstract art still manages to convey emotion that can round up the entire mood of a space or room. And with so many home decor trend options, one can search for the best abstract statement piece to hang on any wall at home, instantly transforming home decor.

10 Best abstract wall art decor ideas

These abstract wall art decor touches can bring empty walls to life, perfect for refreshing the space and making a house feel more like home.

Minimal line art painting

Abstract geo shapes

Abstract floral painting

Monochrome wall art

Contrasting black-and-white wall art

Paint swatches gallery wall

Abstract metal art

Textured artwork

Rope art decor

Textile wall art

1. Minimal line art painting

Minimalist line arts are an ideal captivating enhancement to any room, but especially when used as living room decor. They add a unique and modern appeal to an aesthetic that is subtle but something one never forgets.

They can be printed or painted, done in black-and-white or vibrant color schemes, a simplistic one-line abstract drawing, or a bolder doodle line art.

2. Abstract geo shapes

Abstract geometric shapes, especially when done in interesting color palettes, sharp shapes, and defined contours, can add a modern appeal to any wall space.

From circles to rectangles, pentagons to octagons, geometric art can be a great way to inject custom style into interior design. Their impact is particularly strong when mounted in the entryway or living room as they evoke a contemporary tone for the entire home.

3. Abstract floral painting

Dream-like in appearance, hanging abstract floral paintings on the wall can add a sense of tranquility and calm to any room. They inject a connection to nature in any space, which makes them perfect additions for walls in modern living spaces and bedrooms to add that sense of relaxation.

And the great thing about them? Finishing touches can differ to fit every room's aesthetic. It can appear with delicate floral details or oversized petals and blooms for something dramatic and moody.

Read more: Plant decorating ideas

4. Puddle pour painting

This fluid abstract painting style adds a pop of color and a sense of movement when it is hung on the wall. It can be as moody or as vibrant as one wants, depending on the colors used and the intricacy of the creation.

The beauty of fluid abstract wall art home decor idea is that it’s truly one of a kind. With the unpredictable finish product that the puddle pour method creates, the wall will end up with a stunningly unique conversation starter.

5. Contrasting black-and-white wall art

Black-and-white combos for home decor still rule. Consider this the safest bet for abstract wall art decor that is timeless and versatile. This wall decor idea matches any design style of the room. On top of that, there are plenty of available interesting black-and-white art designs, from simple swatches to abstract art pieces that go beyond expectations.

6. Paint swatches wall art

This abstract wall art decor idea is a play of color, perfect for adding a pop of something bright to an otherwise minimalist, monochromatic space.

It can be a colorful mosaic made out of paint samples or large frames of color swatches for a gallery wall. Another idea is to use different shades of one color or use color-blocking techniques for extra boldness and intrigue in a feel-good interior design.

7. Abstract metal art

Abstract wall art decor ideas are not limited to canvasses. They can be manipulated into metal arts that preserve the same intriguing abstract features. There are plenty of unique compositions to choose from, but those made in metallic silver and golden finishes are fantastic for adding a certain elegance and luxurious feel to spruce up the living room or dining room.

8. Textured artwork

Bring a lot of intrigue to an empty wall by adding texture to abstract wall art decor. Often simple and minimalistic, textured artwork features an understated beauty that adds a touch of visually appealing focal point to enliven any room. It can even be a great DIY project using wood and plaster.

9. Rope art decor

Get this abstract wall art decor item ready-made or get ready for a simple DIY project. All it needs is a blank canvas, rope, and paint with a sprinkle of creativity.

The steps are simple: stick the rope to the canvas using hot glue and cover the composition with paint. Find inspiration or let creativity do its own thing when creating various shapes with the rope.

10. Textile wall art

Texture artworks are absolute masterpieces that not only add a focal point to any wall space, but also inject a cozy and homey vibe into any room. Homeowners and decorators searching for boho decor ideas can consider this textured artwork.

Framed or not, textile wall art decor is among the most authentic pieces to outfit bare walls.

These are ten of the best abstract wall art decor ideas that can make an original and intriguing impact in any home. From boho-inspired textile wall art to modern, futuristic metal artworks, there are plenty of abstract decor pieces to match every interior design style.

Even better? There are plenty of styling options too. From hanging oversized abstract wall decorations to make a big impact to displaying a set of two or more abstract prints together to make a gallery wall, these decor ideas are made to demand attention from anyone who walks in the room.