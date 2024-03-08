8 Best inexpensive home decor ideas that look luxurious

Inexpensive home decor ideas are the ultimate saviors for those decorating on a budget without compromising style. Whether one is a professional decorator or homeowner, achieving a luxurious look is possible through clever hacks, creativity, and plenty of inspiration.

Plenty of inexpensive home decor ideas can elevate one's space, such as wall mirrors, statement lampshades, and impactful artworks. Well-chosen floor rugs can also add a touch of luxury and class to any room.

Let's explore eight interior design tricks and inexpensive home decor finds that will make any home look “expensive” without actually being expensive.

8 Best inexpensive home decor ideas

This list offers some simple and fairly inexpensive home decor ideas that can significantly enhance any interior design, adding a touch of luxury to homes and personal spaces.

Statement artwork

Floor-to-ceiling curtains

Oversized floor rugs

Play with textures

Statement lampshades

Wall mirrors

Wall paneling

Freshen up the space with plants

1. Statement artwork

Nothing can transform a boring interior into something that looks stylish, elegant, and expensive, like a piece of artwork or something that wows. Large-scale artworks and wall hangings, especially, are perfect for achieving a gallery-like wall that can instantly elevate the space.

Thankfully, very expensive artwork is not needed to nail this home decor idea. A simple, large canvas to create some abstract wall art will do. Or, it can be high-quality yet still inexpensive prints of scenery or city spaces to make an opulent-looking gallery wall.

Plenty of art prints on Amazon start at $10.

2. Floor-to-ceiling curtains

Transforming windows into grand focal points is easily achieved with floor-to-ceiling curtains, with the curtain pole placed close to the ceiling instead of just right above the window. When the drapes go all the way to the floor, it gives the illusion that the windows are larger, making the space look larger and grander.

This inexpensive decor idea has a big aesthetic impact, especially when paired with carefully chosen. Linen curtains welcome natural light into the room, silk can achieve a romantic interior design style, cotton curtains give a more private feel for modern spaces, and velvet gives off that flawless, luxurious aesthetic.

Affordable floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains are available on Wayfair, with prices starting at $9 and blackout curtains starting at $15.99.

3. Oversized floor rugs

At first thought, floor rugs may seem like a fairly insignificant decor item, especially if the aim is to make a space look expensive. However, a large rug can be one of the most important decor pieces in interior design, as it can set the foundation for the entire room. Its addition can utterly transform the space, making it appear and feel luxurious.

Especially when a floor rug complements other design aspects of the room, like window treatments or gallery walls, it exudes a stylish vibe that elevates the overall appearance of the space.

Tip: Whatever the design of choice, durable and stain-resistant options are best for a totally clean, luxe look.

Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond offer a good selection of stylish yet affordable rugs, with prices ranging from $15 to $50, depending on the size.

4. Play with textures

Layering textures creates an opulence layer that makes any space look more expensive. There are plenty of subtle ways to play with textures without overwhelming the design.

For instance, swapping out the usual cushion covers for mismatched yet complementary covers featuring varying textures, patterns, or colors can elevate the ambiance. The same styling can be done for the bed or furniture. Sprucing up old cabinets with rattan or burlap-fashioned doors can give them an intricate, elegant aesthetic.

Rattan webbing for this DIY project can be bought on Amazon for less than $30.

5. Statement lampshades

A statement piece gives any room that wow factor, and a unique lampshade or two can create that interesting eye-candy impact. Lampshades come in an abundance of shapes, sizes, and materials, and they are affordable enough.

Geometric lampshades add a modern, slightly abstract style that fits stylish, quirky decor trends, while lovely floral lampshades have a cozy, timeless feel. Lampshades with vibrant colors or contrasting shades also make a subtle design statement that can instantly make rooms feel and look expensive.

Tip: For truly inexpensive home decor ideas, check out some unique vintage or antique-looking lampshades at the flea market.

IKEA also has a collection of stylish but purse-friendly lampshades under $30.

6. Wall mirrors

Wall mirrors are an inexpensive home decor option to make a space look brighter and appear larger.

For a truly expensive-looking aesthetic, pick slightly oversized wall mirrors with intricate frame detailing. Ones with a chrome or golden finish look particularly elegant against neutral-colored walls.

For those seeking budget-friendly options, consider browsing for affordable wall mirrors on Wayfair for under $50.

7. Wall paneling

Comparing a bare, plain wall with a wall fashioned with wooden slats or paneling, the latter commands attention. Wall paneling has a regal style to it that can add class to any room. With so many inspirations and design styles to create this technique, it’s perfect for personalizing a space and creating a bespoke look.

This budget-friendly decor option is a kind of project homeowners and decorators can do themselves, making it an inexpensive home decor idea for walls that need a little sprucing.

The estimated cost for this kind of DIY project can be anywhere between $30 and $60 using sheets of plywood cut into slats.

8. Freshen up the space with plants

Adding plants freshens up and adds luxury to a space. Whether it's a small indoor plant on the kitchen counter, a coffee table in the living room, or a tall, easy-to-take-care-of indoor palm tree on the corner.

Plants are relatively inexpensive, but this minimal addition can have a monumental impact on an interior design. And for an even more stunning design tip: Pick statement pots for indoor plants. It can feature interesting shapes, features, and vibrant colors that can instantly draw the eye.

Wayfair sells a large selection of inexpensive home decor houseplants, ranging from $11 to $50.

These inexpensive home decor ideas look expensive but are surprisingly easy on the wallet. They create the illusion of a higher-class aesthetic with their intricate details, subtle elegance, and luxe textures that inject any space with an unmistakable stylish luxury.