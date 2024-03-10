7 Best affordable dining room decor ideas to make it look classic

For those who don't wish to spend a huge amount of money but want a dining room that looks stylish, there are numerous affordable dining room decor ideas to choose from.

Without needing to knock out walls or make dining layout changes, there are a lot of ways to give dining spaces a quick and easy makeover. From swapping lighting fixtures to picking new linens to adding noteworthy dining room elements, this guide on affordable dining room decor ideas will amplify the space’s aesthetic allure.

7 affordable dining room decor ideas

This selection of affordable dining room decor ideas that blend functionality and elegance will kick-start budget-friendly dining haven transformations.

Linen tablecloth

Fun-colored glassware

Gallery wall

Statement light

Wallpaper

Area rug

Dainty centerpieces

1. Linen tablecloth

Adding a linen tablecloth is a simple and affordable dining room decor idea that gives the room an elevated feel. Plus, lovely linens are the perfect choice for concealing tired, dated dining tables.

Stylish tablecloths in different colors, designs, and patterns are a dime a dozen on Bed Bath and Beyond, with prices ranging from $20 to $60.

2. Fun-colored glassware

Think of the tabletop when looking for affordable dining room decor ideas to make the space look more elegant. Bringing an infusion of dopamine decor and style with beautifully colored glassware adds fun and class to the tabletop. Plus, displaying fun-colored glassware on dining room shelves makes for a functional yet sophistucated decor idea.

Find fun-colored glassware sets on Walmart and Amazon for less than $50.

3. Gallery wall

Look to the room’s empty, unused walls for some of the best affordable dining room decor ideas. If there’s a wall that needs some vibrancy, adding a gallery wall can add character not only to the blank space, but also to the entire room.

It could be an oversized eclectic print picked from the file market for $30 or a collection of family photos. IKEA has plenty of photo frame options that are just under $20.

4. Statement light

Updating all the light fixtures in a dining room would be expensive, but adding one or two statement lighting is affordable enough to make the space look elegant. Pick those made with natural materials like a rattan pendant light for a cozy vibe, or a pendant light with metallic finishes that is is perfect for minimalist spaces.

Wayfair has a healthy collection of affordable dining room lighting fixtures that don't cost over $60.

5. Wallpaper

Add impact by installing wallpapers on the wall, an affordable dining room decor idea that turns a plain room into a space that makes an excellent impression. Elegant florals go well for dining rooms as well as plenty of other moodier, textured backdrops.

It can be a no-cost strategy using leftover wallpaper, or still a cheap one with wallpapers from Amazon and Wayfair that costs around $30 per roll.

6. Upcycled chair

When decorating dining rooms on a budget, one of the best ideas to make the space feel more luxurious is by giving old objects a new lease on life. Painting wooden dining room chairs with a different color can give the entire space a chic and dramatic makeover.

A gallon of paint only costs between $15 to $50 on average, depending on brand or paint type and finish and there are plenty of colors to match the room’s color theme.

7. Dainty centerpieces

Accessorizing a dining table with simple and budget-friendly pieces can create a welcoming ambiance. Think of dainty centerpieces, like tapered candles in vibrant colors, a bowl of colored rocks with succulents, or a floral bouquet.

Find such captivating centerpieces on Amazon, like a $15 wooden tray candle holder, a chic $25 faux flower bouquet in a vase, and more.

Giving a dining room a bit of a makeover only takes a little creativity, decor inspiration, and a few dollars. From upcycling old dining room pieces to adding little decor items, there’s no need to spend too much money in making the space look like it’s designed by a pro decorator.

These affordable dining room decor ideas serve up fresh decor looks on a purse-friendly budget.

