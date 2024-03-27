Drugstore sunscreens give skincare enthusiasts, easy access to protection from UV rays at cheaper costs. Sunscreens are the most important skincare products and choosing a cost-effective sunscreen that provides optimal value can be challenging.

That is where drugstore sunscreens come in. They are budget-friendly and protect against the sun, available at drugstores. They are also recommended and approved by various dermatologists. Drugstore sunscreens also come in a variety of formulas from water-resistant sprays to lightweight lotions.

This carefully curated list explores 7 affordable drugstore sunscreens to avail this 2024.

The list below reflects the writer’s opinions only.

7 Best affordable drugstore sunscreens to try in 2024

EltaMD UV clear face sunscreen

La Roche Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen

MELE Sunscreen Oil

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen

Cetaphil Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen

1) EltaMD UV clear face sunscreen

The EltaMD UV clear face sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen from EltaMD comes with SPF 46 protection. According to consumers and expert reviews, this sunscreen is very light and completely clear on the skin. It doesn't leave any white cast after it absorbs quickly to the skin.

Dermatologists recommend this sunscreen to calm sensitive skin and improve skin discoloration and color evenness. This product comprises zinc oxide, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and an antioxidant. It sells for $43 on Amazon.

2) La Roche Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen

The La Roche Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen is unscented and according to brand description, fights against premature aging. According to reviews from customers and experts, this sunscreen is light on the skin, not greasy or oily, absorbs quickly, and has a sheer finish.

It doesn't leave any white cast and according to the brand description is suitable for all skin types. This product sells for $36.99 on Amazon.

3) MELE Sunscreen Oil

The MELE Sunscreen Oil (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen from MELE comes with SPF 30 protection and according to the brand description is suitable for all skin types, especially melanin-rich skin. This product comes in an oil formula and absorbs quickly without leaving shade or white cast.

This product does not contain paraben constituents, alcohol, mineral oil, and phthalates, and it is not waterproof. It sells for $21.94 on Amazon.

4) Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen

The Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen from Sun Bum comes with SPF 50 protection and boasts a formula that moisturizes the skin while protecting it from harmful UV Rays. This product is dermatologist and Sonny-approved and according to the brand description, is oil-free, water-resistant, and suitable for all skin types.

This drugstore sunscreen comprises avobenzone, homosolate, octisalate, and water. It has a summer fragrance and sells for $18.49 on Amazon.

5) Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

The Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion (Image via Ulta)

This sunscreen from Black Girl Sunscreen comes with SPF 30 protection. According to the brand description, this product fights against premature aging, fine lines, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation.

It is also said to moisturize the skin and absorb quickly. According to multiple reviews, the product is lightweight and leaves no residue after drying. It comprises of jojoba, cacao, and avocado.

It doesn't contain paraben, fragrance, oxybenzone, and octinoxate, and it sells for $15 on the Ulta online store.

6) CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen

The CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen (Image via Walmart)

This sunscreen from CeraVe brand reportedly comes with SPF 30 protection and comprises zinc oxide and titanium which helps to reflect the sun's harmful UV rays. It also has three ceramides that according to the brand description helps to restore the skin's natural barrier and lock in moisture.

The drugstore sunscreen reportedly also comes with a universal tint that ensures a healthy glow without leaving any white cast. This product sells for $13.97 at Walmart.

7) Cetaphil Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen

The Cetaphil Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen from Cetaphil reportedly comes with SPF 50 protection in a liquid form. The brand description boasts a microbiome formula that locks in moisture and leaves the skin hydrated.

According to reviews from consumers and experts, this drugstore sunscreen is lightweight and blends into the skin quickly without leaving any greasy residue. The product is also water resistant for up to 80 minutes and sells for $10.97 on Amazon.

These drugstore sunscreens are can be easily accessed, are relatively affordable and come with multiple positive reviews from skincare experts and enthusiasts.