7 Best body retinol lotions and serums of 2024

There are a whole lot of body retinol lotions and serums available, yet we veer our attention only toward face care products. Skincare seekers are committed to enhancing their facial beauty using cleansers, toners, moisturizers, sunscreens and so on. Therefore, the full body skin care routine often goes neglected.

It happens quite often that when one realizes that there are fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and sagging skin on one’s body, it is a done deal. Retinol is a super collagen booster and restores cells and skin. It helps to make skin firmer, get a smoother texture and reduces signs of acne and aging.

There is a wide range of body retinol lotions and serums formulated to hydrate and protect the skin of the body. Take a look below.

7 Best body retinol lotions and serums for youthful skin

Here is a collection of best body retinol lotions and serums that are mild in nature and can help in making your skin soft, glowing and healthy:

Paula's Choice skin-smoothing retinol body treatment

Versed retinol body lotion

Gold Bond Age renew overnight lotion

Naturium skin-renewing retinol body lotion

Nécessaire The Body Retinol overnight repair treatment

Topicals Slather exfoliating body serum

Josie Maran whipped argan pro-retinol body butter

1.Paula's Choice skin-smoothing retinol body treatment

Paula's Choice skin-smoothing retinol body treatment (Image via Paula's Choice)

This body retinol lotion is lightweight and without any fragrance. The lotion is particularly rich in retinol with 0.3 percent. It boosts cell regeneration and gives your skin a smooth and bright look. It contains occlusive ingredients like shea butter, primrose and grape seed oil as well as humectants like glycerin, which are known to be great softeners and skin hydrators.

It also contains antioxidants that protect the skin and provide the nutrients needed for the skin. Vitamin C keeps pigmentation and acne scarring at bay. Even people with sensitive skin can tolerate this product well. Its packaging makes sure that its efficacy does not deteriorate and it does not leave a greasy trail.

Available on Amazon: $29

2. Versed retinol body lotion

Versed retinol body lotion (Image via Versed Skin)

For those who are using retinol for the first time, this is the best body retinol lotion to start with. It comprises just 0.1 percent encapsulated retinol which is absorbed slowly by the skin with minimal irritation and without feeling greasy. It helps in eliminating fine lines, uneven texture and hyperpigmentation.

Beyond that, it contains squalane, cocoa butter and vitamin E in its formula that help in the moisturizing process and counteract the drying effect of retinol. This lotion is mild and does not hurt the skin.

Available on Amazon: $28.99

3. Gold Bond Age renew overnight lotion

Gold Bond Age renew overnight lotion (Image via Gold Bond)

This overnight body retinol lotion is very effective and lightweight. It is not scented and does not irritate the skin. This is a combination of retinol and a peptide complex that smooths out wrinkles and restores skin resilience. Containing shea and cocoa butter, this lotion helps in making skin soft, supple and radiant.

The lotion is hypoallergenic and it is meant to be applied just before going to bed but not during the day. This pocket-friendly product is available in two sizes, 7 ounces and 13 ounces respectively.

Available on Amazon: $11.97

4. Naturium skin-renewing retinol body lotion

Naturium skin-renewing retinol body lotion (Image via Naturium)

This body retinol lotion has a blend of nourishing ingredients like shea butter and allantoin that moisturize the skin, leaving no sticky residue. Its unique packaging hastens the process of opening and closing the product, preventing oxidation which damages the product.

The formula contains retinol in encapsulated form which is mild on the skin and goes deep into the skin thereby, removing problems of crepey skin. The fragrance-free formula of this lotion enables it to be used on highly-sensitive skin and in cases of psoriasis or eczema.

Available on Amazon: $24.99

5. Nécessaire The Body Retinol overnight repair treatment

Nécessaire The Body Retinol overnight repair treatment (Image via Amazon)

An amalgam of 5 different peptides, this body retinol lotion is made with a combination of an oil and balm and it blends well into the skin, thanks to the vitamins and glycerin present in it.

Apart from the benefits of 0.1 percent pure retinol, it also gently exfoliates the skin with AHAs mandelic and glycolic acid for a smoother result. The exfoliants fade fine lines, rough texture and crepiness. The encapsulated retinol in its formula allows deeper penetration of the ingredients into the skin.

The eco-friendly packaging of this body retinol lotion is sleek and minimalist and its only disadvantage is its slightly acidic smell.

Available on Amazon: $58

6. Topicals Slather exfoliating body serum

Topicals Slather exfoliating body serum (Image via Topicals)

This body retinol serum is especially crafted for those suffering from body acne and keratosis pilaris, as it gives them soft and smooth skin without the heavy feeling of a regular body lotion. It gets absorbed by the skin immediately without a lingering greasiness.

It is full of encapsulated retinol, soothing shea butter, allantoin, lactic and glycolic acids that smoothen the skin. Retexturizing urea removes dryness. Squalane is particularly known for its intense moisturizing properties and this is the reason why it is effective even for the most sensitive types of skin, including those prone to acne.

The product is vegan, cruelty-free and works on all skin types. This product unfortunately does not come with a pump, and the squeeze tube might let out too much product.

Available on Amazon: $30

7. Josie Maran whipped argan pro-retinol body butter

Josie Maran whipped argan pro-retinol body butter (Image via Josie Maran)

This luxurious body butter is a great option for those not comfortable using traditional retinol, such as pregnant or breastfeeding women or those who prefer using plant-based products. It has a rich formula comprising pink algae extract, which is pro-retinol, quercetin and argan oil. Its whipped texture applies and spreads easily.

The skin looks younger and firmer because of its anti-aging qualities without drying and redness, common side effects of regular retinol. Argan oil has occlusive properties that prevent moisture from escaping and its hydrating properties keep the skin moisturized and free of fine lines and wrinkles. Vanilla-scented and rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and fatty acids, the product also contains argan oil and shea butter.

Available on Amazon: $55

The body retinol lotions and serums mentioned above can be efficient in their anti-aging benefits with a little extra effort from our end. Among skin care products of topical nature, only retinol, which is the derivative of vitamin A, is the ingredient that is clinically shown to improve skin aging.

The products can make the skin look younger by eliminating the signs of aging on the skin. Or, one can prevent the situation by starting with a body retinol lotion at an early age.