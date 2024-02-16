7 Best clean and non-toxic products from Osmosis skincare

Osmosis skincare takes a holistic view backed by science to protect the skin from daily exposure to carcinogens through its clean and non-toxic products. Their products are extremely gentle and restore the health of skin compromised by UV rays, radiation, and stressed immune systems.

Containing clinically tested, patented ingredients that are potent and rich in nutrients, it creates products that transform the skin to its original health and radiance. They strengthen the skin's foundation, producing permanent results. It works on every skin condition and skin type. It aims to renew the skin and help even the worst skin conditions heal.

7 Best Osmosis Skincare products for rejuvenated skin

The holistic approach towards skin healing is the hallmark of these Osmosis Skincare products.

1. Osmosis skincare purify enzyme cleanser

Osmosis skincare purify enzyme cleanser (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

This delicate papaya enzyme cleanser gently exfoliates the face. It's infused with kiwi, kumquat, neem fruit, and bromelain from pineapple, which is very soothing for the skin.

Specially formulated for aging skin, it takes care of blemishes and detoxifies impurities with its rich lather that repairs the skin's barrier. This vegan and cruelty-free product is free of all toxins and is a blend of citrus enzymes and essential oils.

Available at official website: $28

2. Osmosis illuminate eye and lip treatment

Osmosis illuminate eye and lip treatment (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

This product is an anti-aging serum concentrate that aims to heal the skin's barrier. It also adds glow, firmness, and elasticity to the skin under the eyes and lips. It has a multi-tasking formula infused with niacinamide, Coenzyme Q10, liquid crystals, and chlorella vulgaris, improving hydration and providing an intensive boost to skin firmness and elasticity.

Peptides greatly promote collagen and elastin synthesis. It relieves irritated, inflamed skin and provides a shield against sun radiation through the antioxidant content in the formula. Perfect for all skin types, it will give one an ideal pout and relaxed eyes.

Available at official website: $72

3. Osmosis quench nourishing moisturizer

Osmosis quench nourishing moisturizer (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

Pamper the skin with this peptide and hyaluronic acid-infused daily moisturizer that offers light and soothing hydration with a pleasant citrus fragrance.

Its quick-absorbing and lightweight formula is enriched with jojoba seed oil, lemon oil, organic shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. They hydrate the skin and repair the skin's barrier. It's ideal for dry skin with its hydration level and essential lipids.

Available at official website: $58

4. Osmosis tropical mango barrier repair mask

Osmosis tropical mango barrier repair mask (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

Tropical Mango Barrier Repair Mask is packed with the benefits of nutrient-rich mango seed butter, cucumber fruit extract, avocado oil, and jojoba seed oil. The fruit butter and natural oils condition the skin and soothe it.

This luxurious face mask revitalizes the skin, giving it a soft and supple feel and a refreshed look. It offers intense hydration to the skin as it repairs and soothes the skin's lipid barrier. It has a refreshing fragrance and illuminates the skin from within.

Available at official website: $56

5. Osmosis gentle retinal serum

Osmosis gentle retinal serum (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

Winner of the Aestheticians' Choice Awards 2023, this soothing serum is specially crafted for sensitive skin. Its anti-aging and sun-safe formula rejuvenates the skin. Several ingredients and antioxidants stimulate collagen production, giving the skin a radiant and youthful look.

It supports the skin's protective barrier by gentle cell renewal and moisturizes it. The essential nutrients in its formula are very soothing, making it soft enough even for those with rosacea.

Available at Amazon: $85

6. Osmosis remedy healing balm

Osmosis remedy healing balm (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

This product abounds with efficacious and soothing plant extracts that address irritation and ensure sufficient skin moisture levels. It plumps up the skin to hide the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, creating a more velvety and seamless finish.

This product of Osmosis skincare can be used to boost the natural defenses of the skin, and the wild cherry fragrance is a pleasure to the senses.

Available at Walmart: $38.98

7. Osmosis infuse nutrient activating mist

Osmosis infuse nutrient activating mist (Image via Osmosis Beauty)

This product of Osmosis skincare is crafted from harmonized water that contains scalar waves and enhances skin health. The mist boosts product penetration, reduces bacteria levels in the skin, and rejuvenates it.

This product works best after a skin serum as it nourishes the skin with nutrients and plant-based minerals that add to its glow and luminosity. The skin looks supple, hydrated, and youthful as it delivers peptides and antioxidants to it.

Available at official website: $29

Each product of Osmosis skincare looks at healing the skin permanently by analyzing the skin and using a holistic and anti-inflammatory approach. Every ingredient and product is devoid of toxins and nasties and works towards improving skin health from the inside out.