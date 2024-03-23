Jeffree Star skincare products are famous not only because they deliver the results they promise, but also because they utilize natural and unique substances incorporated into breakthrough formulas. These products contain a high percentage of niacinamide, which is a key ingredient in maintaining the smoothness and texture of the skin.

The other actives that are present in their products are squalane, glycolic, and lactic acids as well as moringa, sesame seed extract, and jojoba seed oil. The products are unscented and alcohol-free and don't cause rashes on the skin.

7 Best Jeffree Star skincare products for flawless skin

We have curated a few of the best Jeffree Star skincare products to ensure that one's skin always remains soft, smooth, and radiant.

Jeffree Star Wyoming winter hand cream

Jeffree Star Wyoming extreme hydration body butter

Jeffree Star Magic Star espresso shot serum

Jeffree Star espresso shot body lotion

Jeffree Star morning dew hydrating eye cream

Jeffree Star rice milk face serum

Jeffree Star strawberry seed exfoliating cleanser

1. Jeffree Star Wyoming winter hand cream

Jeffree Star Wyoming winter hand cream (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

This Jeffree Star skincare product ensures that one’s hands stay soft and moisturized all through the year thanks to its rich and silky texture. It maintains the natural moisture barrier of the skin.

This Jeffree Star skincare product is packed with arnica extract that has anti-inflammatory properties and helps reduce discoloration and hyaluronic acid which plumps up the skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains apple fruit extract which has antioxidants and shea butter which softens and hydrates the skin.

Available at the official website: $28.00

2. Jeffree Star Wyoming extreme hydration body butter

Jeffree Star Wyoming Extreme Hydration body butter (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

Thanks to the thick and creamy texture of this body butter, the skin becomes soft, hydrated, and revitalized. This Jeffree Star skincare product supplies skin with all the means necessary to reduce and get rid of stretch marks, wrinkles, and fine lines. This Jeffree Star skincare product is cruelty-free and vegan and has bisabolol which is a soothing ingredient that helps to balance the skin. It effectively improves the pigmentation and texture of the skin.

Secondly, it comprises shea butter which provides nourishment, and also has vitamin E and cocoa butter that delay the aging of the skin. Meadowfoam seed oil fades stretch marks plus other inflammatory scars.

Available at the official website: $32.00

3. Jeffree Star Magic Star espresso shot serum

Jeffree Star Magic Star Espresso Shot Serum (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

This serum plumps up the skin and keeps the right stability of moisture and oil within the skin. Made with a cruelty-free and vegan formula, one just needs a small quantity. It consists of hyaluronic acid which moisturizes the skin by absorbing moisture from the environment, stopping evaporation and creating a thin barrier on the pores and skin.

Water mint leaf extract refreshes and soothes the pores and skin. A blend of natural plant ingredients that include daewang pine leaf extract, elm root extract, evening primrose extract, and algae root extract control the balance of moisture and sebum in the skin.

Available at the official website: $30.00

4. Jeffree Star espresso shot body lotion

Jeffree Star espresso shot body lotion (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

This recently released Jefree Star skincare product has all essential ingredients including vitamin E, squalane derived from olives, and natural oat milk. They help to revitalize, nourish, and hydrate the skin deeply from the inside. The squalane extracted from olives is much like the natural sebum of the skin and has emollient properties. It goes deep into the pores and skin and moisturizes it. At the same time, it does not leave any greasy residue and makes the skin soft and silky.

Vitamin E not only hinders the free radicals and outside stressors attacking the skin but also rejuvenates it. It enables the recovery of the skin and makes it healthier. Organic oat milk is fantastically calming and provides relief from dryness and infection. In addition to other nutrients, it has ingredients such as allantoin, D-panthenol, and sunflower oil.

Available at the official website: $28.00

5. Jeffree Star morning dew hydrating eye cream

Jeffree Star Morning Dew hydrating eye cream (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

This eye cream is full of active elements that elevate and contour the skin and save you from wrinkles. Caffeine, vitamin C, and pink algae fade dark spots and reduce under-eye puffiness. It also contains inStensyl and barpull that reduce wrinkles and sunspots and also firm, moisturize and brighten the skin.

This Jeffree Star skincare product is safe for the eyes and the product can be applied with the star-detailed applicator for even distribution and a cooling massage. It is ideal for use both under the eyes and the eyelids.

Available at the official website: $24.00

6. Jeffree Star rice milk face serum

Jeffree Star rice milk face serum (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

This soothing facial serum promises to brighten skin by nourishing and hydrating it. It contains rice milk, hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and rice peptides that combine to soothe and protect the skin’s natural barriers.

The rice milk soothes and moisturizes the skin and is perfect for dry or sensitive skin. A blend of hyaluronic acid, grain peptide, and polyglutamic acid leaves skin smooth, firm, and supple. PeptAlde, a naturally occurring ingredient, protects skin from silent inflammation.

Available at the official website: $30.00

7. Jeffree Star strawberry seed exfoliating cleanser

Jeffree Star strawberry seed exfoliating cleanser (Image via Jeffree Star Cosmetics)

This Jeffree Star skincare product carries a blend of white sand, bamboo, and strawberry seeds to exfoliate the skin, get rid of dirt and other impurities, and leave it soft. It additionally contains niacinamide which reduces discoloration and evens out skin pigmentation.

Glycolic and lactic acid are non-irritaing skin conditioners whilst white willow timber is a natural alternative to salicylic acid that reduces inflammation and redness. Snow mushrooms are another key component of this Jeffree Star skincare product as they minimize pores and tone the skin due to their moisturizing properties.

Available at the official website: $24.00

Jeffree Star skincare products cover a whole range of cleansers, toners, moisturizers, body butter, serums, and eye creams to name a few. All the products are vegan and cruelty-free and have the benefits of natural ingredients.