Korean body sunscreens are all the rage with beauty experts and enthusiasts presenting them as the holy grail of skin care and protection from the harsh elements.

This is because Korean body sunscreens are known to have relatively high SPF protection, feature more natural constituents than others in the market, and are made using innovative technologies.

Korean sunscreens are lightweight, don't leave white casts, and come with innovative UV filters. The carefully curated list below features seven much-talked-about Korean body sunscreens to add to your skincare collection this 2024.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's opinions only. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be part of the list.

7 Best Korean body sunscreens to avail in 2024

Dr. Jart+ every sun day waterproof sun milk

Some By Me Yuja Niacin Mineral sunscreen

A'PIEU pure block natural daily sunscreen

Neogen Dermalogy Airy Sunscreen

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Sunscreen

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen

The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen

1) Dr. Jart+ every sun day waterproof sun milk

The Dr. Jart+ every sun day waterproof sun milk (Image via Essensy)

This sunscreen from Dr. Jart+ boasts a significant amount of UV protection and comes with a water-resistant formula that makes it suitable for outdoor activities.

The sunscreen is lightweight and comes in a gel texture, it doesn't leave a white cast and is also suitable for people with sensitive skin.

The product is dermatologically tested and comprises carrot root extract, apple fruit extract, apricot juice, and Rosa canina fruit extract. This product sells for $18.95 on Essensy.

2) Some By Mi Yuja Niacin Mineral sunscreen

The Some By Mi Yuja Niacin Mineral sunscreen (Image via Essensy)

This product from Some By Mi comes with good UV ray protection while at the same time providing good toning and hydrating services.

According to the brand description, the sunscreen boasts a formula that boosts your complexion and it comprises stearic acid, bergamot fruit oil, sage oil, glycerin, and citrus fruit extract.

With its Yuja fruit and lotus extract with 14 different vitamins, this product according to the brand description ensures glowing skin. This sunscreen is sold for $11.95 on Essensy.

3) A'PIEU pure block natural daily sunscreen

The A'PIEU pure block natural daily sunscreen (Image via Empress Korea)

The Korean body sunscreen comes in a soft gel texture with a formula that protects your skin from harmful UV rays while also hydrating, soothing, moisturizing, and revitalizing your dried and tired skin.

The product comprises Aloe Vera, berry blossom complex, and watermelon extract. It also reportedly has a non-greasy finish that absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast. This sunscreen is sold for $23.80 on the Empress Korea online store.

4) Neogen Dermalogy Airy Sunscreen

The Neogen Dermalogy Airy Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen from Neogen Dermalogy reportedly comes with a broad spectrum SPF50 that not only protects against UVA but also UVB rays that are responsible for premature aging.

According to the brand's description, the product is non-stick and lightweight, fast absorbing and non-greasy, and also doesn't leave any white cast behind.

According to the Korean skincare brand, the product is good for all skin types, and the sunscreen comprises 20 different plant extracts and sells for $32 on Amazon.

5) Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Sunscreen

The Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Sunscreen (Image via Amazon)

This sunscreen from the Innisfree brand supposedly boasts a broad spectrum SPF36 that protects against the sun's UV rays. The sunscreen comprises a blend of green tea, coca, and sunflower seed oil that according to the brand hydrates, soothes, and protects the skin.

According to the brand description, the sunscreen is lightweight and absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast behind. This sunscreen sells for $18 on Amazon.

6) Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen

The Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen (Image via YesStyle)

According to the brand description, this sunscreen from Round Lab comes with SPF 50 protection that shields against dangerous UV rays. The sunscreen comprises 1,425ppm of birch juice, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid which reportedly ensures the skin stays moisturized and glowing.

According to reviews, the Korean body sunscreen also has adenosine, which helps with anti-aging. The product comes in a soft cream texture and sells for $28 on the YesStyle online store.

7) The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen

The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen (Image via Beauty of Joseon)

According to the brand description, this sunscreen from Beauty of Joseon is an organic cream that is lightweight and comfortable on the skin. The Korean body sunscreen comprises 30% rice extract and grain-fermented extract, which reportedly provide nourishment and moisture to the skin.

The extracts are rich in vitamins B, C, E, amino acids, and minerals. This product sells for $18 on the brand's online store.

These Korean body sunscreens have been reviewed to be effective in blocking UV rays and hydrating the skin.