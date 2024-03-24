Top 6 ingredients used in Korean skincare products

Korean skincare products are currently dominating the beauty and personal care industry. By incorporating traditional skincare practices, most of the Korean beauty brands aim to create products that are holistic and effective.

Numerous Korean labels trust in the power of nature, using ingredients like Green Tea and Ginseng. For example, one of the most popular Korean brands, Sulwhasoo, uses Ginseng as their key ingredient for curating high quality anti-aging products.

Let's learn more about the ingredients used in Korean skincare products.

6 Best ingredients used in Korean skincare products

Top Korean brands derive their main ingredients from nature, where the roots of their culture lies. The core ingredients used in Korean skincare products are given below:

Rice Water

Green Tea

Ginseng

Mugwort

Centella Asiatica

Propolis

1) Rice Water

Rice water is a fundamental component of Korean skincare because it is saturated with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Rice water has been used for centuries to treat acnes, pimples, blackheads, and oiliness. It is one of the top natural ingredients for diminishing dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Some of the best Korean skincare products infused with rice extracts are:

I’m From Rice Toner

The Face Shop Rice and Ceramide Moisturizing Toner

TonyMoly Wonder Rice Smoothing Toner

Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Anti-Wrinkle Serum

Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum

2) Green Tea

When it comes to treating irritated and inflamed skin, Koreans can vouch for Green Tea. This skincare ingredient helps with burns, sun damage, irritation, acne, and dermatitis. Green Tea is also effective in improving radiance, circulation, and slowing down the aging process.

Some of the best Korean skincare products that have Green Tea are:

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum

Beauty of Joseon Calming serum

ISNtree Green Tea Fresh Toner

Cosrx One Step Green Hero Calming Pad

Neogen Dermalogy Real Fresh Foam Green Tea

3) Ginseng

Ginseng has been a staple skincare ingredient for Koreans. As per their traditional culture, this herb contains antioxidants that help in nourishing and brightening skin, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and breakouts. It can also help with allergy and atopic dermatitis symptoms.

Some of the best Korean skincare products that have Ginseng are:

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rescue Ampoule

Sulwhasoo Timetreasure Invigorating Cream

I’m From Ginseng Serum

Beauty of Joseon Revive Serum

Yehwadam Heaven Grade Ginseng Rejuvenating Toner

4) Mugwort

Mugwort is a flowering plant that is used as one of the main ingredients for taking care of sensitive skin, acne, and rosacea. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this aromatic plant boasts anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties.

Mugwort can help prevent and treat rashes, itching, and psoriasis. A perfect solution for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin.

Some of the best Korean skincare products that have Mugwort are:

I’m From Mugwort Cream

I’m From Mugwort Essence

Round Lab Mugwort Calming Sheet Mask

ISNtree Mugwort Calming Clay Mask

Round Lab Mugwort Calming Cleanser

5) Centella Asiatica

Centella Asiatica aka Cica is a medicinal plant that has been used for centuries in Korea for skincare. Cica is packed with several benefits such as skin moisturization, healing, brightening, soothing, and anti-aging.

Some of the best Korean skincare products that contain Cica are:

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Serum

Cosrx Centella Blemish Cream

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

6) Propolis

Propolis is a resin-like compound produced by honey bees. Propolis comes with its hydrating and nourishing benefits. It contains antioxidants that protect the skin from damage and prevent premature aging. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce skin redness, itching, and irritation.

Some of the best Korean products that have propolis are:

Cosrx Propolis Light Ampoule

Skinfood Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Emulsion

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum

I’m From Honey Mask

One Thing Propolis + Honey Extract

Rice water, mugwort, ginseng, propolis, centella asiatica, and green tea are some of the most-used ingredients in Korean skincare products that target many skin concerns. Try the aforementioned products from online platforms like Amazon, Olive Young, Soko Glam, and more.